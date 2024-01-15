Injury Woes for Leeds Rhinos Ahead of Season Opener

Leeds Rhinos' prop, Sam Lisone, has been ruled out of the opening fixture of the season against the Salford Red Devils after an unfortunate thumb injury during a Boxing Day match against Wakefield Trinity. The injury required surgical intervention, and Lisone is speculated to be out of action until the second or third week of the campaign.

Uncertain Front Row for Leeds Rhinos

In addition to Lisone's setback, the Rhinos' front row is grappling with further uncertainties. New recruit Kieran Hudson is on the mend from an Achilles injury, and Tom Holroyd is recovering from knee damage that saw him miss the final game of 2023. However, Holroyd may make his return as soon as the February 4 testimonial game.

Opportunities for Newcomers

These injury concerns open up potential opportunities for other players. Recent addition Mickael Goudemand, a French international, and academy product Tom Nicholson-Watton could find themselves in contention for an elevated role.

Amid these injury woes, Leeds Rhinos can look forward to the return of forward James Bentley. After suffering a concussion in August 2023, Bentley is on track to return either on January 28 against the Bradford Bulls or in the following match against Hull KR.