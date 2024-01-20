Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues

After a series of injuries, several National Hockey League (NHL) players are set to make a triumphant return to the rink. The Boston Bruins goalie, Linus Ullmark, who had been sidelined since January 9 due to a lower body injury, is now ready to guard the net against the Montreal Canadiens. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery expressed both relief and confidence in Ullmark's recovery, a sentiment echoed by the team and fans alike.
Defensive Reinforcements
Joining him are defensemen Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort, who faced their own battles with injuries. Carlo, who missed five games, and Forbort, out since early December, are geared up to bolster the Bruins' defense line. Their return is a much-needed boost as the Bruins attempt to regain their footing in the regular season.
Forwards on the Move
On the offensive front, forward Matthew Poitras is back on the roster after an upper-body injury kept him off the ice for four games. His agility and playmaking abilities will be a welcome addition to the Bruins' forward line. Meanwhile, in the Ottawa Senators' camp, Josh Norris, a center, is likely to play against the Winnipeg Jets after recovering from an injury sustained in an earlier game. His comeback could provide the Senators with the offensive edge they've been missing.
Buffalo Sabres and Colorado Avalanche Updates
In other NHL updates, Buffalo Sabres' Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson are making their return to play against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Cozens, who overcame a recent injury, and Samuelsson, who is back from an upper body injury, are set to infuse fresh energy into the Sabres' lineup. Unfortunately, Jeff Skinner remains on the injured list for the Sabres, despite participating in practice. However, the team remains hopeful for his quick recovery. Lastly, Erik Johnson, a defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche, will continue to be sidelined following an injury in a recent game.
In a remarkable turn of events, Shane Pinto, who served a 41-game suspension for sports wagering, has signed a contract and is set to debut this season against the Philadelphia Flyers. This game could potentially mark the first time the Senators' top four centers are playing together, offering a glimmer of hope for a team grappling with injuries and suspensions.