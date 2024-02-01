Injury Sidelines UCLA's Sebastian Mack in Victory Over USC

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Bruins' freshman guard, Sebastian Mack, faced a considerable challenge during the team's triumphant 65-50 victory over the University of Southern California (USC). His court presence was curtailed to a mere 19 minutes due to a lower-body injury, significantly impacting his performance.

Mack's Season-Low Performance

With a season average of 13.4 points per game, Mack has consistently been a standout performer for the Bruins. However, the game against USC saw him experience a season-low scoring performance, managing only four points. His visible discomfort during the game stirred concerns among the team and the spectators alike. At a point in the game, Mack covered his face with his jersey while sitting on the bench, a clear sign of his struggle.

Confirmed Injury

Post-game, Head coach Mick Cronin confirmed that Mack had sustained a toe injury. His injury not only affected the game's dynamics but also raises questions about his participation in the upcoming games. The severity of the injury and its impact on Mack's performance capacity remain under assessment.

Availability for Upcoming Game Uncertain

Mack participated in practice on Tuesday following the game but was restricted in his activities. As of Thursday morning, his availability for the upcoming game against Oregon State was still uncertain. The game is scheduled to take place on Thursday night, with a tip-off at 7:30 p.m., and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. The Bruins, having won three of their last four games, including the one against USC, will strive to maintain their winning streak, with or without Mack.