Injury Sidelines Tatiana Suarez, Mackenzie Dern Steps Up for UFC 298

In the high-intensity world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), injuries can often throw a spanner in the works, altering career trajectories and upsetting title races. Top strawweight prospect, Tatiana Suarez, knows this all too well. Despite maintaining an undefeated record, Suarez's progress has been stalled repeatedly by a series of health issues and injuries since 2019, the latest of which has forced her to withdraw from UFC 298.

Unseen Battles Outside the Cage

Notably, Suarez has only stepped into the octagon twice in the span of four-and-a-half years. Among the battles she's fought outside the cage, she's wrestled with thyroid cancer and several severe injuries. Her recent withdrawal from the scheduled bout against Amanda Lemos at UFC 298 is yet another setback in a career that promised so much.

A Change in Lineup

In the wake of Suarez's withdrawal, Mackenzie Dern steps in to face Lemos. Dern's own journey to this fight has been a rollercoaster, recovering from a technical knockout (TKO) loss to Jessica Andrade. There is much at stake for Dern, who now has a golden opportunity to insert herself into the UFC strawweight title picture.

Lemos' Redemption Chance

On the other side, Amanda Lemos will be looking to turn her fortunes around after a title fight loss to Zhang Weili. UFC 298 will also feature a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria, and bouts involving Goeff Neal, Ian Machado Garry, Henry Cejudo, and Merab Dvalishvili.

