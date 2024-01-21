Injury Sidelines Sydney Parrish Ahead of Purdue Game

Indiana University (IU) women's basketball senior guard Sydney Parrish is expected to miss out on the much-anticipated game against Purdue, owing to an injury. Parrish, a central figure in the team's lineup, has started all 17 games for the Hoosiers this season and has been averaging 10.6 points per game. Her absence is set to leave a significant void in the team's 3-point shooting capabilities.

Signs of Injury

Parrish was spotted entering the Mackey Arena on crutches, wearing a boot on her right foot. The circumstances surrounding the injury are unclear, but she had played for 32 minutes in the previous game against Minnesota. Despite being officially listed as questionable, her appearance in street clothes during warm-ups suggests a likely absence from the 31st Barn Burner Trophy Game.

Impact on the Team

With Parrish's departure from the game, the onus of performance falls on the shoulders of guards Sara Scalia and Yarden Garzon. The team will greatly feel the absence of Parrish's significant 3-point shooting prowess. The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that sophomore center Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is also out, causing a considerable shake-up in the Hoosiers' roster.

Coach's Dilemma

Head coach Teri Moren is left with a tough call to make regarding the suitable substitute for Parrish in the starting lineup. Among the potential candidates for the spot are sophomore guard Lexus Bargesser and freshman forward Julianna LaMendola. The game against Purdue is set to tip-off at 2 p.m., and until then, the suspense remains.