Injury Sidelines Nate Maness, Charles Johnson Steps Up for UFC Fight Night 235

Upcoming UFC Fight Night 235 has been stirred by an unexpected turn as Nate Maness, who boasts a 15-3 record in mixed martial arts (MMA) and 4-2 in the UFC, has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Azat Maksum due to an injury. This sudden change has led to Charles Johnson, a fighter with a 13-6 MMA record and 2-4 in the UFC, stepping up to the challenge to face Maksum on February 3rd.

Johnson Rises to the Occasion

Known for his tenacity, Johnson is seizing this opportunity to bounce back following a tough year in 2023, where he won only one out of four bouts. Despite the odds, Johnson is gearing up to face Maksum, who stands undefeated with an impressive 17-0 record in MMA and 1-0 in the UFC. Maksum’s streak includes a split decision win over Tyson Nam in his UFC debut in July.

Maness Paused by Injury

The nature of Maness’s injury remains undisclosed, putting a temporary halt to his promising career trajectory that recently saw a first-round TKO finish against Mateus Mendonca in October. His return to the ring will be anticipated by fans and fellow fighters alike.

UFC Fight Night 235: A Packed Event

Despite the last-minute shift, UFC Fight Night 235 remains a highly anticipated event set to take place at the UFC Apex. Verbal agreements for the Johnson vs. Maksum matchup are in place, with contracts soon to be finalized. While UFC has yet to officially announce the change, sources close to the situation have confirmed the update. The fight card includes matchups featuring fighters such as Roman Dolidze, Renato Moicano, and Viviane Araujo, promising a night of high-octane action and fierce competition.