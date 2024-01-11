en English
Sports

Injury Sidelines Naheem McLeod Indefinitely, Judah Mintz Bounces Back from Team Rule Violation

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:54 am EST
Injury Sidelines Naheem McLeod Indefinitely, Judah Mintz Bounces Back from Team Rule Violation

Naheem McLeod, a key player for the Orange, has been sidelined indefinitely due to a right foot injury. His absence, expected to last for the entire year, was confirmed by teammate Quadir Copeland. This unexpected turn of events has cast a shadow over Maliq Brown’s potential ascension to the starting lineup.

Mintz Benched for Team Rule Violation

Further stirring the team dynamics, Judah Mintz was benched shortly before a game due to a violation of a team rule. However, the leading scorer did not let this setback deter him. Mintz made his entry with just 10:39 remaining in the first half and stayed in the game till the end, proving his mettle and readiness.

Performance Despite New Arrangement

In an unexpected move, Mintz was part of a group substitution that included J.J. Starling, Kyle Cuffe, Mounir Hima, and Benny Williams. Despite the sudden change in the lineup, the team’s defense held strong. However, the offense struggled to find its rhythm with the new arrangement.

Looking Forward

The Orange, now boasting an 11-4 overall record (2-2 in the ACC), are gearing up for their upcoming game against North Carolina. With Mintz expected to return to the starting lineup, fans and players alike are eager to see how the team will adapt and perform in the light of recent events.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

