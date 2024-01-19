Injury Setback for Jayson Molumby in West Brom's Promotion Campaign

West Bromwich Albion's promotion campaign has been dealt a blow as midfielder Jayson Molumby faces an unexpected injury setback. The promising player has been benched since a loss to Swansea City on New Year's Day and is ruled out of the imminent match against Norwich City.

Molumby's Injury Worsens

The club's manager, Carlos Corberan, revealed that Molumby's injury condition has not improved as hoped, and the player has been referred to a medical specialist for a second opinion. While the club waits for more detailed information, Corberan confirmed that Molumby would remain unavailable for the next few weeks.

Positive News for Chalobah

In a contrasting turn of events, West Brom received positive updates regarding Nathaniel Chalobah. The player, who had been dealing with a stomach issue, has returned to normal training routines with the team, a significant boost ahead of the match against Norwich City.

Wallace and Dike's Status

Jed Wallace, who came off the bench in the previous game, has been participating in regular training sessions and is fit to play the upcoming match. However, the readiness of striker Daryl Dike remains uncertain. Corberan stated he would assess Dike's condition and the status of other players before making a final decision on his participation.

The coming weeks will indeed be a test of West Brom's resilience as they navigate the promotion campaign without one of their key midfielders. However, with the recovery of Chalobah and the potential return of Dike, the team may yet find the strength to overcome this setback.