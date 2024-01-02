Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined

Minnesota Wild’s season is facing a significant challenge as two of their key players, Kirill Kaprizov and Filip Gustavsson, are sidelined with injuries ‘week-to-week’. Kaprizov, a star forward, was forced out of play after an upper-body injury caused by a cross-check from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon. Gustavsson, the team’s goaltender, is suffering from a lower-body injury. The timelines for their return remain uncertain, as described by Wild coach John Hynes.

Wild’s Stars Out of Action

The injuries are a significant blow to the Wild, as Kaprizov leads the team with 34 points in 34 games. Gustavsson, on the other hand, has maintained a record of 10-9-2 across 22 starts this season. With Gustavsson now on injured reserve, the Wild have called up goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Depth Players and Recalls to the Rescue

Minnesota Wild, currently seventh in the Central Division, are not only missing Kaprizov and Gustavsson but also forward Mats Zuccarello and defenseman Jonas Brodin, both out due to upper-body injuries. In the face of such adversity, Coach Hynes underlined the importance of every player stepping up. He stressed the necessity of a ‘pack mentality’ and the invaluable contribution of depth players. The team now heavily relies on recalls and these depth players to fill the gaps.

Eyeing Victory Despite Setbacks

Despite the injuries, the Wild remain focused on maintaining a strong structure and securing wins. Veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is set to start the upcoming game against the Calgary Flames. The Wild have shown resilience, winning 11 of their 16 games since November 28. Nevertheless, losing Kaprizov and Gustavsson could potentially impact the team’s playoff aspirations. As they face a crucial Western Conference rival, the Wild are determined to claw their way back into the playoff mix.