en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hockey

Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined

Minnesota Wild’s season is facing a significant challenge as two of their key players, Kirill Kaprizov and Filip Gustavsson, are sidelined with injuries ‘week-to-week’. Kaprizov, a star forward, was forced out of play after an upper-body injury caused by a cross-check from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon. Gustavsson, the team’s goaltender, is suffering from a lower-body injury. The timelines for their return remain uncertain, as described by Wild coach John Hynes.

Wild’s Stars Out of Action

The injuries are a significant blow to the Wild, as Kaprizov leads the team with 34 points in 34 games. Gustavsson, on the other hand, has maintained a record of 10-9-2 across 22 starts this season. With Gustavsson now on injured reserve, the Wild have called up goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Depth Players and Recalls to the Rescue

Minnesota Wild, currently seventh in the Central Division, are not only missing Kaprizov and Gustavsson but also forward Mats Zuccarello and defenseman Jonas Brodin, both out due to upper-body injuries. In the face of such adversity, Coach Hynes underlined the importance of every player stepping up. He stressed the necessity of a ‘pack mentality’ and the invaluable contribution of depth players. The team now heavily relies on recalls and these depth players to fill the gaps.

Eyeing Victory Despite Setbacks

Despite the injuries, the Wild remain focused on maintaining a strong structure and securing wins. Veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is set to start the upcoming game against the Calgary Flames. The Wild have shown resilience, winning 11 of their 16 games since November 28. Nevertheless, losing Kaprizov and Gustavsson could potentially impact the team’s playoff aspirations. As they face a crucial Western Conference rival, the Wild are determined to claw their way back into the playoff mix.

0
Hockey Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pittsburgh Penguins Reshuffle Roster, Bryan Rust Returns from Injury

By Salman Khan

Wayne Gretzky Surprises Vancouver Canucks at Practice, Sparks Coach's Humorous Reaction

By Salman Khan

Record-Breaking Performances in the NHL: Rookie Bedard, MacKinnon, Matthews, and Hellebuyck Shine

By Salman Khan

Edmonton Oilers Witness a Surge in Forward Line Depth

By Salman Khan

Warren Foegele: The Pursuit of Consistency in Professional Ice Hockey ...
@Hockey · 4 hours
Warren Foegele: The Pursuit of Consistency in Professional Ice Hockey ...
heart comment 0
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats

By Salman Khan

Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals

By Salman Khan

UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals
Axel Sandin Pellikka: The Rising Titan of Swedish Hockey

By Salman Khan

Axel Sandin Pellikka: The Rising Titan of Swedish Hockey
NHL Season Intensifies: Teams Battle for Playoff Positioning

By Salman Khan

NHL Season Intensifies: Teams Battle for Playoff Positioning
Latest Headlines
World News
Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients
56 seconds
Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
2 mins
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
3 mins
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
3 mins
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
3 mins
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
3 mins
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
3 mins
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
3 mins
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
3 mins
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
39 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app