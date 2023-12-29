Injury Concerns Rampant as NFL Teams Prepare for Week 17 Games

The NFL’s Week 17 is rife with concern as numerous teams deal with the impact of injuries on their rosters. Key players across the league are either limited in practice or non-participants, stirring up uncertainty as the teams brace themselves for the upcoming games.

Texans and Bengals Grapple with Player Injuries

For the Texans, the scenario looked grave as their quarterback, C.J. Stroud, faced limitations due to a concussion earlier this week. However, he managed to clear the protocol and participated fully in practice on Thursday, indicating his likely starting role against Tennessee. The Bengals’ situation is less promising as their wideout, Ja’Marr Chase, missed practice due to a shoulder injury, casting doubt on his participation in the impending match.

Injury Concerns Among Lions and Cowboys

The Lions and the Cowboys are also grappling with injury concerns. Noted players such as the Lions’ Taylor Decker and the Cowboys’ Zack Martin and Tyron Smith are among those whose participation in the upcoming games hangs in the balance due to injuries.

Other Teams’ Status Updates

Teams like the Patriots, Bills, Falcons, Bears, Raiders, Colts, Rams, Giants, Eagles, Saints, Buccaneers, Commanders, 49ers, Panthers, Jaguars, Dolphins, Ravens, Titans, Steelers, Seahawks, Chargers, Broncos, Chiefs, and Packers all report notable players with varying degrees of participation in practices due to injuries. Detailed updates on each player’s status are expected to be provided, shedding light on the teams’ preparedness for the upcoming challenges.