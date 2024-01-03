en English
Football

Injury Cloud Over Patrick Roberts Ahead of FA Cup Third-Round Match

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:53 am EST


The uncertainty surrounding Patrick Roberts’ participation in the anticipated FA Cup third-round match between Sunderland and Newcastle United is casting a shadow over the excitement of the upcoming game. The talented winger suffered an injury during a recent game against Rotherham United, which also led to his absence from the New Year’s Day victory over Preston.

Roberts’ Injury Raises Questions

Roberts, a former Manchester City player, sustained a muscle injury that has kept him off the training field. Despite the setback, there is still a slim chance that he could make a comeback for the Saturday match. Sunderland’s head coach, Michael Beale, confirmed Roberts’ doubtful status, stating that a decision on his inclusion in the squad will be made later in the week.

Squad Status and Player Availability

On the positive side, apart from Roberts, no other new injuries were reported following the win over Preston. Sunderland’s full-back Dennis Cirkin, who suffered a hamstring injury, has returned to training and could potentially be on the field against Newcastle. However, midfielders Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, and Bradley Dack remain doubtful, adding to the team’s concerns.

Opposing Team’s Scenario

Newcastle United is also dealing with injury concerns. Their player, Kieran Trippier, missed the game against Liverpool and may not make a return in time for the Tyne-Wear derby. As both teams prepare for the upcoming match, the final squad line-ups will undoubtedly be influenced by these injury updates.

Football Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

