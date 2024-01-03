Injury Cloud Over Patrick Roberts Ahead of FA Cup Third-Round Match

The uncertainty surrounding Patrick Roberts’ participation in the anticipated FA Cup third-round match between Sunderland and Newcastle United is casting a shadow over the excitement of the upcoming game. The talented winger suffered an injury during a recent game against Rotherham United, which also led to his absence from the New Year’s Day victory over Preston.

Roberts’ Injury Raises Questions

Roberts, a former Manchester City player, sustained a muscle injury that has kept him off the training field. Despite the setback, there is still a slim chance that he could make a comeback for the Saturday match. Sunderland’s head coach, Michael Beale, confirmed Roberts’ doubtful status, stating that a decision on his inclusion in the squad will be made later in the week.

Squad Status and Player Availability

On the positive side, apart from Roberts, no other new injuries were reported following the win over Preston. Sunderland’s full-back Dennis Cirkin, who suffered a hamstring injury, has returned to training and could potentially be on the field against Newcastle. However, midfielders Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, and Bradley Dack remain doubtful, adding to the team’s concerns.

Opposing Team’s Scenario

Newcastle United is also dealing with injury concerns. Their player, Kieran Trippier, missed the game against Liverpool and may not make a return in time for the Tyne-Wear derby. As both teams prepare for the upcoming match, the final squad line-ups will undoubtedly be influenced by these injury updates.