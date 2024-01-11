Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game

Several players from the Buffalo Bills, including Dawson Knox, were noticeably absent from practice due to a variety of health-related issues, casting a shadow over their potential participation in the upcoming games. As the team continues its preparations for Sunday’s AFC wild-card game, these absences stand as significant obstacles.

Key Players Absent from Practice

The Bills’ injury list remains largely unchanged, with several key players missing practice for the second day in a row. This includes linebacker Tyrel Dodson, wide receiver Gabe Davis, safety Taylor Rapp, and cornerback Rasul Douglas. The status of Dodson took a negative turn, leading the Bills to re-sign veteran linebacker A.J. Klein to their practice squad. This move suggests that Dodson may be unavailable for the upcoming playoff game.

Illness and Injuries Take a Toll

Furthermore, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox, both significant figures in the team, are battling illness, which is impacting their participation in practice. Running back Ty Johnson, who is currently in the concussion protocol, was limited in practice once again. The absence of these key players in practice sessions is bound to have implications for the team’s performance in the upcoming games.

Signs of Recovery

On a more positive note, quarterback Josh Allen and safeties Damar Hamlin and Micah Hyde have shown signs of recovery, as they were full participants in practice again, indicating progress in their recoveries from neck and shoulder injuries. Their return could potentially boost the team’s morale and performance in the forthcoming games.