en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game

Several players from the Buffalo Bills, including Dawson Knox, were noticeably absent from practice due to a variety of health-related issues, casting a shadow over their potential participation in the upcoming games. As the team continues its preparations for Sunday’s AFC wild-card game, these absences stand as significant obstacles.

Key Players Absent from Practice

The Bills’ injury list remains largely unchanged, with several key players missing practice for the second day in a row. This includes linebacker Tyrel Dodson, wide receiver Gabe Davis, safety Taylor Rapp, and cornerback Rasul Douglas. The status of Dodson took a negative turn, leading the Bills to re-sign veteran linebacker A.J. Klein to their practice squad. This move suggests that Dodson may be unavailable for the upcoming playoff game.

Illness and Injuries Take a Toll

Furthermore, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox, both significant figures in the team, are battling illness, which is impacting their participation in practice. Running back Ty Johnson, who is currently in the concussion protocol, was limited in practice once again. The absence of these key players in practice sessions is bound to have implications for the team’s performance in the upcoming games.

Signs of Recovery

On a more positive note, quarterback Josh Allen and safeties Damar Hamlin and Micah Hyde have shown signs of recovery, as they were full participants in practice again, indicating progress in their recoveries from neck and shoulder injuries. Their return could potentially boost the team’s morale and performance in the forthcoming games.

0
Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
Biotech royalty aggregator, Xoma, has announced a significant milestone in its financial support for the development of a promising new drug, arimoclomol. The company will make a $1 million milestone payment to LadRx Corporation, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) acceptance of a new drug application by Zevra Therapeutics. Arimoclomol, a proposed first-in-class
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
13 mins ago
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
13 mins ago
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
Governor Newsom Reevaluates $25 Minimum Wage Law Amid State Deficit
7 mins ago
Governor Newsom Reevaluates $25 Minimum Wage Law Amid State Deficit
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
9 mins ago
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
12 mins ago
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
Latest Headlines
World News
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
3 mins
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
3 mins
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
3 mins
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee Seeks Redress for Displaced Persons: A Struggle of Seven Decades
4 mins
J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee Seeks Redress for Displaced Persons: A Struggle of Seven Decades
Ronnie Fouch's Tenacious Journey Lands Him a Spot in Arkansas Razorbacks' Coaching Staff
4 mins
Ronnie Fouch's Tenacious Journey Lands Him a Spot in Arkansas Razorbacks' Coaching Staff
Tennessee General Assembly Session Highlights Key Issues and Constituent Engagement Tools
5 mins
Tennessee General Assembly Session Highlights Key Issues and Constituent Engagement Tools
Arizona's Unstaffed Ballot Drop Boxes: A Legal Conundrum
7 mins
Arizona's Unstaffed Ballot Drop Boxes: A Legal Conundrum
Governor Newsom Reevaluates $25 Minimum Wage Law Amid State Deficit
7 mins
Governor Newsom Reevaluates $25 Minimum Wage Law Amid State Deficit
Moose Confidently Challenges Alex Shelley Ahead of TNA Hard to Kill
8 mins
Moose Confidently Challenges Alex Shelley Ahead of TNA Hard to Kill
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app