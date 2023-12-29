Injuries Impacting NFL Lineups in Week 17: An In-depth Look

Week 17 of the NFL is here, and with it comes an avalanche of injuries that are significantly impacting team lineups. Players from all corners of the league, such as Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase, find their names on this ever-growing list. In light of absentees Rodgers and Wilson, the Jets are counting on Trevor Siemian to lead the charge. Meanwhile, the Lions grapple with the absence of Taylor Decker, and the Cowboys choose to rest Zack Martin. The ripple effects of these injuries are being felt across the Patriots, Bills, Falcons, Bears, Raiders, Colts, Rams, Giants, Cardinals, Eagles, Saints, Buccaneers, Commanders, 49ers, Panthers, Jaguars, Dolphins, Ravens, Titans, Texans, Steelers, Seahawks, Chargers, Broncos, and Bengals, impacting practice participation and game availability.

Teams Struggling with Player Absences

From the east coast to the west, teams are struggling to maintain their lineups amid a surge of injuries. The Seahawks, for instance, are dealing with an extensive injury report, leaving Geno Smith as the only notable player without an injury designation for Wednesday’s practice. The Chargers face a similar predicament as star receivers Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer grapple with a heel injury and concussion, respectively. This leaves a vacuum in the Chargers’ passing game ahead of their Week 17 clash against the Broncos.

Quarterback Shifts and Injuries

Significant shifts are also occurring in the quarterback arena. The Jets, for example, are starting Trevor Siemian due to the absences of Rodgers and Wilson. Over in Denver, Jarrett Stidham is set to helm the final two games of the regular season after the Broncos benched Russell Wilson. Not to be left out, the Vikings are making a change at quarterback, with rookie Jaren Hall starting this Sunday.

Updates on Injuries

Updates on injuries are anticipated to be ongoing, with several players limited in practice or not participating at all. After being constrained by a concussion, C.J. Stroud has been cleared to start against Tennessee. Joel Bitonio is battling a back injury, while Amari Cooper remains questionable due to rest. Myles Garrett is out due to personal issues, and Dustin Hopkins is sidelined with a hamstring injury for the Browns. On the Jets’ side, Aaron Rodgers is out with an Achilles injury. As we inch closer to Week 17, the NFL awaits more updates on player status and availability.