Injured Walker Rescued on Great Ridge by Edale Mountain Rescue Team

Amidst the rugged beauty of the Peak District, an unexpected incident unfolded on Great Ridge. On February 12, 2024, a walker's day out took a turn for the worse when they suffered a severe ankle injury.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team to the Rescue

Upon receiving an emergency call from Derbyshire Constabulary, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) sprang into action. The team, renowned for their swift response and expertise in navigating the treacherous terrain of the Peak District, wasted no time in reaching the scene.

Medical Intervention on the Ridge

Upon arrival, the EMRT team administered pain relief to the injured walker before carefully realigning and splinting the suspected fractured ankle. Their swift and professional medical intervention provided much-needed relief to the casualty.

Safe Transport and Further Treatment

Once the walker was stabilized, the EMRT team transported them to Only Grange Farm, where they were handed over to the East Midlands Ambulance crew. From there, the casualty was taken to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital for further treatment.

The Edale Mountain Rescue Team, a registered charity operating solely on donations from the public, is staffed by unpaid volunteers. Their commitment and bravery in providing search and rescue services in the Peak District National Park are truly commendable.

In the face of adversity, the human spirit shines brightly. The Edale Mountain Rescue Team's quick response and skilled intervention turned a potentially disastrous situation into a story of hope and resilience. Today's incident serves as a reminder of the invaluable service provided by these dedicated volunteers, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of all who venture into the beautiful yet unforgiving landscapes of the Peak District.