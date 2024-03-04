INEOS Grenadier Dominates Truck/SUV Category in Grueling Alcan 5000 Rally

In a display of resilience and performance, the INEOS Grenadier conquered the Truck/SUV category in the Alcan 5000 rally, marking its first participation within a year of entering the 4x4 class. The competition tested vehicles over a 5,000-mile route in harsh conditions, including snow and temperatures as low as -31°F (-35°C).

Endurance and Precision: The Rally Challenge

The Alcan 5000 is not just any race; it's a test of endurance, vehicle reliability, and navigational skill over a demanding 5,000-mile course that spans the northern United States and western Canada. This year's 40th Anniversary rally saw 39 teams compete, with 17 in the Truck/SUV category, including the INEOS Grenadier. Piloted by Andy and navigated by Mercedes Lilienthal of Portland, Oregon, the Grenadier faced snow, frost heaves, potholes, and extreme cold, proving its mettle by coming out on top. The rally's unique time-speed-distance (TSD) format emphasizes precision and adherence to prescribed speeds over outright velocity, a challenge perfectly suited to the Grenadier's robust build and features.

Stock Vehicle, Exceptional Performance

Despite being a stock variant, the Grenadier, equipped with aftermarket Michelin X-Ice Snow tires and selected optional accessories like a winch and a full-roof platform rack, showcased exceptional performance throughout the rally. Andy, a believer in the reliability of stock parts, praised the Grenadier's capability, particularly in deep snow and on the ice slalom. The Grenadier's structure, built around a box-section ladder frame chassis with heavy-duty solid beam axles, and powered by a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 282 horsepower (286 metric horsepower) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton meters) of torque, was instrumental in its rally success.

From the Pacific Northwest to the Arctic Circle

The rally route took competitors from Kirkland, Washington State, through British Columbia, Canada, above the Arctic Circle, and concluded in Anchorage, Alaska. This challenging journey tested the durability and performance of the Grenadier and its crew. The vehicle, sporting the range-topping Trialmaster trim with heated Recaro seats, provided much-needed comfort in the freezing temperatures encountered along the way. The success of the Grenadier in this arduous rally underscores the vehicle's reliability and performance, even under the most extreme conditions.

As the INEOS Grenadier and its crew crossed the finish line in Anchorage, it wasn't just a win in the Truck/SUV category of the Alcan 5000 Rally; it was a testament to the vehicle's design, engineering, and the spirit of endurance rallying. This victory highlights the Grenadier's potential as a formidable competitor in the world of endurance rallies and sets a high benchmark for future entries. While the rally may be over, the stories of perseverance, teamwork, and the harsh beauty of the northern wilderness will linger, inspiring both drivers and enthusiasts alike.