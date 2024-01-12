INDYCAR Stars Envisioned in the Chili Bowl Nationals Midget Race

Santino Ferrucci, a well-recognized figure from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, is slated to grace the tracks of the Chili Bowl Nationals midget race in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This news has sparked an intriguing conversation among motorsport commentators about other INDYCAR drivers they would like to see join Ferrucci in this distinguished race.

Advertisment

Curt Cavin's Pick: Josef Newgarden

Curt Cavin's choice for the midget racing event is none other than the reigning Indianapolis 500 champion, Josef Newgarden. Newgarden, with an impressive tally of two INDYCAR SERIES championships and 26 race wins to his name, is a notable figure in the motorsport world. Cavin emphasizes his physical stature, which aligns well with the image of the Chili Bowl Nationals, making him an exciting prospect for the event.

Eric Smith's Choice: Pato O'Ward

Advertisment

Eric Smith, on the other hand, proposes Pato O'Ward, aptly nicknamed 'ninja', for his quick reflexes derived from his boxing training. O'Ward's fearless racing style, combined with his agility, makes him an ideal candidate for the nerve-wracking midget race. Smith believes O'Ward's inclusion would add an extra layer of thrill to the event.

Paul Kelly's Pick: Scott McLaughlin

Paul Kelly puts forward Scott McLaughlin, advocating for his rapid adaptation to open-wheel racing despite having little experience prior to his INDYCAR debut. McLaughlin's third-place finish in the series standings and his strong performance on ovals suggests he would transition well to the midget race. Kelly's endorsement of McLaughlin emphasizes the driver's potential to showcase his talent at the Chili Bowl Nationals.

While these are mere possibilities, the inclusion of any of these drivers would undoubtedly amplify the excitement surrounding the Chili Bowl Nationals. Meanwhile, Tanner Thorson, the 2022 Chili Bowl Nationals winner, and Kyle Larson, a two-time winner, are confirmed entries for the esteemed event. Other notable participants include Spencer Bayston, Gavan Boschele, J.J. Yeley, Brady Bacon, Ricky Thornton Jr., and Jesse Love, each bringing their unique flare to the midget race.