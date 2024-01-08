en English
Aviation

Indycar, PGA Tour, Boeing 737, Maldives Politics, Christchurch Homicide, and Golden Globes 2024: A News Roundup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:33 am EST
Indycar, PGA Tour, Boeing 737, Maldives Politics, Christchurch Homicide, and Golden Globes 2024: A News Roundup

Indycar driver Marcus Armstrong has his eyes set on the Indianapolis 500, viewing it as a critical race in his second season, while Black Caps’ batter Devon Conway faces a challenging warm-up ahead of the T20 cricket opener against Pakistan in Auckland.

PGA Golf Tour’s Season-Opener in Hawaii

On the golf greens, Chris Kirk continues to lead, winning the PGA Golf Tour’s season-opener in Hawaii. Meanwhile, in rugby league, uncertainty looms over the future of one of the NFL’s legendary coaches as he contemplates the final year of his contract.

Mid-Air Blowout on Boeing 737 MAX 9

In aviation news, a door ‘plug’ from a Boeing 737 MAX 9 has gone missing following a mid-air blowout, sparking serious concerns about flight safety. A search for the missing component is currently underway.

Suspension of Deputy Ministers in the Maldives

Political winds are shifting in the Maldives where the government has suspended three deputy ministers for making derogatory comments about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Homicide Investigation in Aranui

In law and order news, Christchurch police have wrapped up their examination of a property linked to a homicide in Aranui.

Golden Globes 2024

Entertainment news is ablaze with updates from the Golden Globes 2024, where ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’ won best films and ‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’, and ‘Beef’ came out victorious in TV categories. The red carpet fashion was equally noteworthy, with Margot Robbie’s standout ‘Superstar Barbie’ dress and a prevalent trend towards gothic glamour taking center stage.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

