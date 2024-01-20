IndyCar Champion Alex Palou Steers Clear of Legal Woes, Gears Up for Daytona with Ganassi

Two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou yet again allies with Chip Ganassi Racing, preparing for the upcoming Rolex 24 of Daytona. Despite grappling with a breach-of-contract lawsuit with McLaren, Palou maintains a positive outlook, setting his sights firmly on the race and the subsequent IndyCar season in March.

Joining Forces with Ganassi's Cadillac for Daytona

Palou, who became a father to Lucia in December, has secured a last-minute seat in Chip Ganassi's Cadillac for the Daytona race. He joins a team of distinguished drivers comprising of Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, and Scott Dixon. The collective team has an impressive record of 12 IndyCar championships. Palou expressed his excitement for the weekend, describing his day of mastering the differences between GTP, DPi, and IndyCar as 'really good'.

Legal Battle with McLaren

While the 2023 option on Palou's contract with Ganassi was picked by the racing team, Palou initially desired to move to Arrow McLaren Racing. This sparked a lawsuit from Ganassi, which was eventually resolved through mediation. The agreement allowed Palou to be McLaren's reserve and test driver in Formula One, while he completed his IndyCar contract with Ganassi.

However, the tide turned post a triumphant 2023 IndyCar season with Ganassi, leading to Palou's decision to stay with the team. This move incited McLaren to sue him for a substantial amount. Acknowledging the breach of contract with McLaren in his legal response, Palou expressed his dwindling faith in McLaren's capacity to secure him a Formula One seat.

Eye on the Prize

Despite the ongoing legal tussle, Palou's focus remains undeterred. He is determined to bag more championships with Ganassi, commencing with the anticipated Rolex 24 of Daytona. The coming months will be a true test of Palou's resilience as he navigates both the legal and racing circuits, striving to maintain his winning streak.