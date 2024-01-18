Indonesian Football Chief Urges Team to Emulate Vietnam's Patriotic Spirit

In the world of football, where passion, pride, and patriotism often intertwine, Indonesia's billionaire and Football Association President, Erick Thohir, has delivered a clarion call. He has urged the Indonesian national football team to emulate the patriotic spirit of their Vietnamese counterparts ahead of a decisive face-off in the second round of the Asian Cup group stage.
Indonesia's Uphill Battle
Following a 1-3 defeat to the Iraqi national team in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, Indonesia is under significant pressure. The nation's President, Joko Widodo, praised the team's performance, attributing the loss to the youthful nature of the squad and expressing optimism for future matches. However, the upcoming clash with Vietnam, a team against which Indonesia often struggles, is posing a significant challenge.
The Stakes of the Match
The stakes of the imminent match between Indonesia and Vietnam are sky-high. A loss for either team could spell an early exit from the tournament, and even a draw might prove insufficient for advancement. In their last five encounters, Indonesian players received twice as many yellow cards as their Vietnamese opponents, indicating a propensity for losing composure under pressure. With the looming threat of elimination, the ability to maintain discipline and focus will be paramount.
Emulating Vietnam's Patriotism
Thohir, who formerly served as Indonesia's Minister of State Owned Enterprises, has pinpointed Vietnam's patriotic spirit as a vital contributor to their strength on the field. He highlighted their spirited performance against Japan, where, despite seven injured players, they managed to score two goals in a 4-2 loss. Drawing from this example, Thohir has encouraged the Indonesian team to harness a similar attitude and confidence while facing Vietnam.
The much-anticipated match between Indonesia, led by coach Shin Tae-yong, and Vietnam, under the guidance of Philippe Troussier, is set to kick off at 9:30 p.m. Hanoi time on Friday. The game promises to be a gripping spectacle of strategy, skill, and patriotic fervor, and will be covered live by VnExpress International.