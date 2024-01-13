en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Indonesia

Indonesian Football Captain’s Injury: A Threat to Asian Cup Participation?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
Indonesian Football Captain’s Injury: A Threat to Asian Cup Participation?

Asnawi Mangkualam, the captain of the Indonesian national football team, hangs in the balance of participating in the 2024 Asian Cup due to a muscle injury sustained during a recent match. The potential absence of this key player has stirred concern among fans and the team’s management, as his participation could significantly affect the team’s performance in the renowned tournament.

Fitness Concerns Amid Crucial Preparations

Following the injury, team coach Shin Tae-yong conveyed his anxiety regarding Asnawi’s fitness, as the captain could only partake in a few minutes of a friendly match. The coach’s concerns extend beyond the player’s injury. The team’s preparation for the Asian Cup has been far from smooth, with disappointing losses in friendly matches and Shin’s contract being contingent on their performance in the impending tournament.

Indonesian Team’s Challenge

The Indonesian national team’s journey towards the Asian Cup has been fraught with hurdles. The team’s recent performance in matches has left much to be desired, and the upcoming schedule for the Asian Cup poses a significant challenge. The potential absence of their captain, Asnawi, adds a potent layer of complexity to their preparations.

Uncertainty Looms Over Asnawi’s Recovery

The medical team is laboring to provide the best treatment and rehabilitation in a bid to ensure Asnawi’s fitness for the tournament. However, the cloud of uncertainty looms large over whether he will recover in time for the Asian Cup. This question mark over their captain’s participation is a significant blow to the team, adding to the stress of their preparations for the pivotal tournament.

0
Indonesia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Indonesia

See more
1 hour ago
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
As Bali’s popularity continues to surge among solo travelers, so does the growing concern over ‘Bali belly’ or travelers’ diarrhea. This condition, typically caused by bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella, and Campylobacter in food and water, can also be triggered by viruses like Rotavirus or Norovirus. Striking with unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting,
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
Bank Indonesia Unveils Strategy for Digital Rupiah in Comprehensive Report
9 hours ago
Bank Indonesia Unveils Strategy for Digital Rupiah in Comprehensive Report
Vietnam and Indonesia Presidents Celebrate Cultural Ties Through Martial Arts
13 hours ago
Vietnam and Indonesia Presidents Celebrate Cultural Ties Through Martial Arts
Indonesian President Joko Widodo Visits VinFast Manufacturing Complex in Vietnam, Endorses EV Expansion
2 hours ago
Indonesian President Joko Widodo Visits VinFast Manufacturing Complex in Vietnam, Endorses EV Expansion
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Male Erupts, Sending Ash Column 500 Meters High
8 hours ago
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Male Erupts, Sending Ash Column 500 Meters High
Bulgari Resort Bali: A Timeless Luxury Retreat Amidst Uluwatu's Jungle Cliffs
9 hours ago
Bulgari Resort Bali: A Timeless Luxury Retreat Amidst Uluwatu's Jungle Cliffs
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
24 seconds
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention
37 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
58 seconds
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
1 min
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
2 mins
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
2 mins
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
3 mins
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
3 mins
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
4 mins
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app