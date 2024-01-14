en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Indonesia

Indonesian Football Ascends: Recognized as Top Squad in Southeast Asia

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Indonesian Football Ascends: Recognized as Top Squad in Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s national football team has been recognized as the strongest squad in Southeast Asia, marking a significant milestone for the country’s football history. This accolade reflects the team’s consistent performances and achievements in regional tournaments, an indication of the steady improvement Indonesian football has witnessed in recent years.

Indonesia’s Rise in Football

Several factors have contributed to Indonesia’s rise in football. One of the primary reasons is the robust domestic league that nurtures talent and fosters competition. Investments in player development and the appointment of a skilled coaching staff have also played an instrumental role. Moreover, the enthusiastic support from fans, known for their fervent following of the sport, has continually motivated the team.

Indonesia’s commitment to improving its football infrastructure and youth programs has been crucial in shaping the team’s success. This dedication has provided the much-needed impetus for the national team to gain a competitive edge over other Southeast Asian nations in the sport of football.

A Source of National Pride

Being recognized as the strongest national football squad in Southeast Asia is not just a testament to the team’s current capabilities. It also serves as a source of national pride, motivating the players and the coaching staff to maintain their high standards and continue to excel in future competitions. This achievement has the potential to inspire younger generations to embrace the sport and strive for excellence, thereby contributing to the long-term growth and success of football in Indonesia.

Indonesia vs Iraq: A Crucial Match

As Indonesia gears up to face Iraq in the opening round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, the stakes remain high. This marks their first appearance in the tournament since 2007, signifying a crucial juncture in their football journey. Despite the odds, Indonesia aims to leverage their recent accolades and the strength of their team to make a compelling mark in the tournament. The match will certainly be a test of Indonesia’s mettle and an opportunity to further cement their status in the world of football.

0
Indonesia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Indonesia

See more
4 hours ago
Unexpected Photo Fee Incident at Bali's Tibumana Waterfall Sparks Concerns
In an event that has sparked widespread discussions on the ethics of tourism management in Bali, Instagram influencer missrtii, popularly known as Miya, has shared a video recounting an unanticipated incident at the renowned Tibumana Waterfall. The video, which has since gone viral, details an account where she was unexpectedly asked to pay IDR 200,000
Unexpected Photo Fee Incident at Bali's Tibumana Waterfall Sparks Concerns
Erick Thohir's Reforms Transform Indonesian State-Owned Enterprises: Economist
8 hours ago
Erick Thohir's Reforms Transform Indonesian State-Owned Enterprises: Economist
Jakarta Joins Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Escalating Conflict
9 hours ago
Jakarta Joins Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Escalating Conflict
Poaching in Focus: The Death of Rahman the Elephant and Indonesia's Endangered Wildlife
4 hours ago
Poaching in Focus: The Death of Rahman the Elephant and Indonesia's Endangered Wildlife
The Art of Smoked Catfish: A Time-Honored Tradition in Bogor, Indonesia
5 hours ago
The Art of Smoked Catfish: A Time-Honored Tradition in Bogor, Indonesia
Mount Marapi Erupts Again, Spouting Ash High into the Sky
5 hours ago
Mount Marapi Erupts Again, Spouting Ash High into the Sky
Latest Headlines
World News
Ebrahim Raeisi Urges Islamic Unity in Support of Palestinians
7 seconds
Ebrahim Raeisi Urges Islamic Unity in Support of Palestinians
Ironman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Rescue at Maroubra Beach
32 seconds
Ironman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Rescue at Maroubra Beach
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Rescue Tourists from Flash Rip: A Testament to Preparedness
40 seconds
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Rescue Tourists from Flash Rip: A Testament to Preparedness
Colorado Avalanche's Spirited Comeback Secures Victory over Toronto Maple Leafs
43 seconds
Colorado Avalanche's Spirited Comeback Secures Victory over Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Buffalo Sabres In 1-0 Victory, Thanks to Demko's Shutout
46 seconds
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Buffalo Sabres In 1-0 Victory, Thanks to Demko's Shutout
Australian Open 2024 Breaks Tradition with Sunday Start; 'Hot Sinner' Clinches Early Victory
1 min
Australian Open 2024 Breaks Tradition with Sunday Start; 'Hot Sinner' Clinches Early Victory
Edmonton Oilers Triumph in Overtime, Extending Winning Streak to Ten Games
1 min
Edmonton Oilers Triumph in Overtime, Extending Winning Streak to Ten Games
Felix Sandstrom Anchors Flyers to Victory, Ending Jets' Winning Streak
1 min
Felix Sandstrom Anchors Flyers to Victory, Ending Jets' Winning Streak
Jasmine Tea: A Fragrant Elixir with Surprising Health Benefits
1 min
Jasmine Tea: A Fragrant Elixir with Surprising Health Benefits
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
5 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
11 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app