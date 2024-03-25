Indonesia Denies Firework Harassment by Vietnamese Fans Ahead of World Cup Qualifier

Amidst the high stakes of World Cup qualifying matches, the Indonesian national team's arrival in Hanoi for a face-off against Vietnam was met with controversy. Speculation arose from social media posts showing fireworks near their training ground at My Dinh Stadium, suggesting a possible attempt by Vietnamese fans to unsettle the visiting team. However, representatives from both the Indonesia national team and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have categorically denied these rumors, emphasizing the positive conditions and safety assurances provided.

Immediate Denials and Clarifications

Sumardji, the Indonesia national team leader, and the Vietnam Football Federation were quick to address the speculation. Sumardji described the team's living and training conditions as "very favorable," dismissing the fireworks incident as a hoax. He suggested that the fireworks were part of local entertainment activities unrelated to the team's presence. The VFF corroborated this explanation, noting the fireworks' location approximately 3 km from the training site and affirming that such activities are regular occurrences in the area.

Rivalry and Respect

The rivalry between Vietnam and Indonesia has intensified over the years, marked by competitive and sometimes heated matches. Despite this, both nations have shown a mutual respect off the field. This incident proved to be a test of that respect, with both sides working to ensure the focus remains on the sport rather than off-field distractions. The swift responses from both teams' representatives underscore a commitment to maintaining a positive atmosphere, a stark contrast to past incidents where fanatic behavior led to fines and warnings from the Asian Football Confederation.

Looking Forward

With the rumors dispelled, attention now turns back to the upcoming World Cup qualifier. Indonesia, under the guidance of coach Shin Tae-yong, seeks to break a 20-year winless streak in Vietnam. Despite challenges, including player illnesses and the pressure of playing in a hostile environment, the team remains optimistic. This match not only represents a crucial step towards World Cup qualification but also a moment for both nations to showcase the spirit of competition and camaraderie that defines international football.