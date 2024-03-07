India's Wrestling Stars Set for Olympic Qualifiers After Court Clears Trials

Following a significant legal development, the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) suspended operations have taken a new turn, with the Delhi High Court mandating the continuation of selection trials for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers. This decision paves the way for India's top wrestlers to compete for a spot in the prestigious games, under the supervision of an ad-hoc committee led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa.

Legal Hurdles Overcome

The ad-hoc committee's announcement comes after the WFI, entangled in controversies over alleged illegal elections and sports code violations, was instructed by the court to retract a circular that dictated the trial process. The trials, scheduled for March 10-11 in Patiala and Sonipat, are critical for determining India's representatives at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers (April 19-21) and World Olympic Qualifiers (May 9-12). Notably, the winners in Olympic weight categories will directly qualify for these events, while runners-up will represent India at the Asian Wrestling Championships (April 11-16).

Selection Strategy and Exemptions

The selection process has been meticulously planned, with Antim Phangal (53kg) receiving a direct entry for the 2024 Asian Championships. Wrestlers securing quotas in the upcoming qualifiers will then face challengers in a trial on June 5, determined by a preceding trial on May 31. This innovative approach, involving the top performers in each category, ensures that only the most formidable athletes will vie for the Olympic spots, promising a highly competitive and dynamic selection process.

Implications for Indian Wrestling

This pivotal decision by the Delhi High Court not only resolves the immediate impasse caused by the WFI's suspension but also sets a precedent for handling sports governance issues. As India's wrestling stars, including luminaries like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and the recently retired Sakshi Malik, prepare for the trials, the focus shifts back to the athletes and their Olympic aspirations. This moment signifies a crucial juncture for Indian wrestling, with potential implications for the country's performance and representation at the Paris Olympics.