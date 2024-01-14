en English
India

India’s Women’s Hockey Team Stumbles in Olympic Qualifier

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
India's Women's Hockey Team Stumbles in Olympic Qualifier

In an unexpected turn of events, India’s women’s hockey team fell 0-1 to the USA in the FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier held in Ranchi. The loss, a bitter pill to swallow, was primarily due to India’s inability to convert their scoring opportunities into points, including seven penalty corners that failed to find the net.

A Deviation from the Norm

Chief coach Janneke Schopman pinpointed a shift from the team’s typical style of play as a significant contributing factor to the defeat. The team, she observed, lacked the composure usually characteristic of their games, and forced the game, particularly after falling behind.

Penalty Corner Conundrum

The team’s struggle with penalty corner conversions wasn’t a new issue. This Achilles’ heel of the team has been a point of concern in prior games as well. In this match, India squandered seven penalty corners, a factor that Schopman acknowledged as a significant setback.

Looking Ahead: The New Zealand Challenge

Despite the disheartening loss, the team isn’t out of the running yet. Their next match is against New Zealand, a team with whom they have a historically challenging relationship. Schopman, however, remains determined and hopeful. She encouraged her team to be prepared and give their all in the crucial upcoming game.

India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

