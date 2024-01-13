en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India’s Women’s Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
India’s Women’s Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge

As the world watches, India’s women’s hockey team is entering a decisive phase in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Their first hurdle? The USA, a team with a historical edge over the Indian outfit. However, it’s not just about individual matches. The tournament holds the key to India’s dreams of securing a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Eight Teams, Three Tickets to Paris

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the competition features eight formidable teams, and only the top three will see their Olympic aspirations realized. With the guidance of coach Janneke Schopman, India is determined to rise to the occasion despite the relative inexperience of its squad. The absence of key players like Vandana Katariya and Deep Grace Ekka due to injuries has only amplified the challenge.

Optimism Amidst Challenges

Yet, the Indian camp is far from disheartened. Captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia radiates confidence in the team’s ability to qualify and make an impact at the Olympics. The team is not just playing for the present but also for the future of Indian women’s hockey. A third consecutive Olympic participation would be a significant milestone for the sport in the country.

Advantage India: Home Turf and Aspirations

Hosting the tournament offers India a distinct advantage. The team’s familiarity with the turf and the overwhelming crowd support could tip the scales in their favor. But the qualifiers are more than a test of team skills. They are about handling critical moments, maintaining rhythm, and sustaining momentum.

The Indian women’s hockey team is not just seeking qualification. They are striving to leave a legacy for the next generation of players. As the qualifiers unfold, the world watches with bated breath, fully aware that the outcome will shape the future trajectory of Indian women’s hockey.

0
India Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 seconds ago
Delhi Vehicle Owners Sidestep Scrapping Rules, Opt to Sell or Move Old Vehicles
Delhi’s vehicle owners are sidestepping vehicle scrapping directives in favor of selling or moving their old petrol and diesel vehicles to neighboring cities and states, according to the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2023. The recent fiscal year saw a significant de-registration of vehicles following directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court. These
Delhi Vehicle Owners Sidestep Scrapping Rules, Opt to Sell or Move Old Vehicles
Akshay Kumar Opts for Mumbai Metro: A Step Towards Sustainable Urban Transport
14 mins ago
Akshay Kumar Opts for Mumbai Metro: A Step Towards Sustainable Urban Transport
The Unheard Story of Joginder Yadav: A Tale of Resilience and Adaptability
15 mins ago
The Unheard Story of Joginder Yadav: A Tale of Resilience and Adaptability
Viral Video from Datia: A Telling Tale of Vigilante Justice and Public Outrage
1 min ago
Viral Video from Datia: A Telling Tale of Vigilante Justice and Public Outrage
TDP Calls for an End to Alleged Misuse of Public Office in Vijayawada
4 mins ago
TDP Calls for an End to Alleged Misuse of Public Office in Vijayawada
Jehan Daruvala: Charging Ahead with Maserati MSG Racing in Formula E
12 mins ago
Jehan Daruvala: Charging Ahead with Maserati MSG Racing in Formula E
Latest Headlines
World News
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
3 seconds
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
4 seconds
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
12 seconds
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
51 seconds
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
57 seconds
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
2 mins
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024
2 mins
Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024
A New Dawn in the Battle Against C. Diff Infections: FDA Approves Seres Therapeutics' Pill
2 mins
A New Dawn in the Battle Against C. Diff Infections: FDA Approves Seres Therapeutics' Pill
Pinturault's Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit
3 mins
Pinturault's Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app