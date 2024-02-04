India's Women's Hockey Team Faces Defeat Against China in Hockey Pro League Opener

The inaugural game of the Hockey Pro League at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar unfolded with a surprising twist as India's women's hockey team endured a 1-2 defeat against a spirited Chinese side. Despite initiating with a promising lead, the Indian team faced a strong rebuttal from China, which eventually turned the game in their favor.

Intense Start with an Early Lead for India

The Indian team kicked off the match on a high, seizing an early lead in the first quarter. The opening goal came from the stick of Vandana Katariya, who made the most of a deflection, sending the ball into the Chinese net. Initially, the Indian team commanded the game with a series of quick passes, displaying a strategy aimed at controlling the pace of the match.

China Strikes Back

However, the Chinese team didn't lag, equalizing the scoreline in the third quarter with a goal from Wen Dan. The Chinese side continued to apply pressure, and their determination paid off as Bingfeng Gu scored the decisive goal in the final quarter. Despite India's robust defense, led by goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam and defender Ishika Chaudhary, China's offensive persistence bore fruit.

India's Missed Opportunities and China's Victory

The Indian side had a chance to level the scoreline with a penalty corner, but they failed to capitalize on the opportunity. As the final minutes of the game approached, China maintained pressure with multiple penalty corners. However, India's goalkeeper Savita stood strong, making crucial saves. Despite their best efforts, the Indian team couldn't alter the outcome of the match, marking a disappointing start for them in the tournament. On the other hand, China showcased a commendable comeback to secure the victory.