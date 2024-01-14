India’s U-19 Cricket Team: Unraveling the Secret behind their Global Dominance

India’s U-19 cricket team has emerged as a formidable force in the global cricket arena, establishing an unrivalled dominance in the ICC U19 World Cup over the recent years. The team has made it to the finals in each of the last four editions spanning from 2016 to 2022, with triumphant victories in 2018 and 2022. This incredible track record is highlighted by their win-loss ratio standing at a staggering 11, a feat unparalleled by any other team during this period.

Unearthing Talent: The System Behind the Success

The secret to India’s U-19 team’s success lies in a meticulous and comprehensive talent scouting and development system. The groundwork begins with the BCCI’s Challenger Under 19s tournament, followed by a triangular series with Bangladesh Under 19s, which are instrumental in the selection of the World Cup squad. Additionally, the team’s preparation is further bolstered by their participation in the Asia Cup.

The Making of Future Stars: The Role of the Vijay Merchant Trophy

The talent identification process starts even before the cricketer reaches the U-19 level. The Vijay Merchant Trophy, an under-16 inter-state tournament, serves as the initial talent pool. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) plays a pivotal role in this process, shortlisting a pool of cricketers from the state teams. These cricketers then go through rigorous training and monitoring at Zonal Cricket Academies and subsequent camps.

Continuous Monitoring and Development: The NCA’s Role

The NCA also ensures continuous monitoring through an app where players update their daily routines, from practice regimes to diet. This intense scrutiny and development process has not only strengthened India’s U-19 team, but also significantly contributed to building a robust bench for the senior teams, ensuring a bright future for Indian cricket.