en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

India’s U-19 Cricket Team: Unraveling the Secret behind their Global Dominance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:19 pm EST
India’s U-19 Cricket Team: Unraveling the Secret behind their Global Dominance

India’s U-19 cricket team has emerged as a formidable force in the global cricket arena, establishing an unrivalled dominance in the ICC U19 World Cup over the recent years. The team has made it to the finals in each of the last four editions spanning from 2016 to 2022, with triumphant victories in 2018 and 2022. This incredible track record is highlighted by their win-loss ratio standing at a staggering 11, a feat unparalleled by any other team during this period.

Unearthing Talent: The System Behind the Success

The secret to India’s U-19 team’s success lies in a meticulous and comprehensive talent scouting and development system. The groundwork begins with the BCCI’s Challenger Under 19s tournament, followed by a triangular series with Bangladesh Under 19s, which are instrumental in the selection of the World Cup squad. Additionally, the team’s preparation is further bolstered by their participation in the Asia Cup.

The Making of Future Stars: The Role of the Vijay Merchant Trophy

The talent identification process starts even before the cricketer reaches the U-19 level. The Vijay Merchant Trophy, an under-16 inter-state tournament, serves as the initial talent pool. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) plays a pivotal role in this process, shortlisting a pool of cricketers from the state teams. These cricketers then go through rigorous training and monitoring at Zonal Cricket Academies and subsequent camps.

Continuous Monitoring and Development: The NCA’s Role

The NCA also ensures continuous monitoring through an app where players update their daily routines, from practice regimes to diet. This intense scrutiny and development process has not only strengthened India’s U-19 team, but also significantly contributed to building a robust bench for the senior teams, ensuring a bright future for Indian cricket.

0
Cricket India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
1 hour ago
Yashasvi Jaiswal Praises Batting Alongside Kohli in T20I Victory against Afghanistan
Indian cricket sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has lauded his recent batting experience alongside national team captain Virat Kohli in the second T20 International (T20I) against Afghanistan, a strategic partnership that played a pivotal role in India’s six-wicket triumph. Jaiswal, the standout performer with a blistering 68 runs off 34 balls, revealed that sharing the crease with
Yashasvi Jaiswal Praises Batting Alongside Kohli in T20I Victory against Afghanistan
Unraveling the Secret Behind India U-19 Cricket Team's Consistent Success
3 hours ago
Unraveling the Secret Behind India U-19 Cricket Team's Consistent Success
The Secret Behind India's Under-19 Cricket Success: A Rigorous Talent Development Process
4 hours ago
The Secret Behind India's Under-19 Cricket Success: A Rigorous Talent Development Process
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
2 hours ago
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
2 hours ago
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
Shaun Marsh: An Illustrious Cricketing Career Comes to a Close
2 hours ago
Shaun Marsh: An Illustrious Cricketing Career Comes to a Close
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
59 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
59 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
60 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
1 hour
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
1 hour
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
1 hour
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
1 hour
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
1 hour
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
1 hour
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
8 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
10 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
15 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app