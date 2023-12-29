en English
India

India’s Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:02 am EST
India’s Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics

Deepika Kumari, a former world number one recurve archer, is rewriting her narrative as she dives into rigorous training in Goesan, South Korea. Leaving behind her 10-month-old daughter in India, Kumari’s singular focus is on reviving her career and preparing for the Paris Olympics.

Reaching for Redemption

The archer’s immediate target is to secure a place among the top eight at the Open Selection Trials in Kolkata. This will not only mark her return to the national team but also keep her hopes alive for the Paris Olympics. Her journey is a testament to her dedication to her sport and the sacrifices she is willing to make to achieve her Olympic dream.

Training in the Healing Hub of South Korea

Goesan, recognized as the healing hub of South Korea, is home to the renowned Kim Hyung Tak Archery School. It’s here that Kumari is training under the guidance of Coach Kim, surrounded by Olympic and World Champion archers from around the globe. This environment provides her with the opportunity to learn and grow alongside legends in her field.

From Career Lows to Aiming High

Despite her accolades, Kumari has faced struggles in the Olympics, with early exits in 2012, 2016, and a quarterfinal loss in the Tokyo Games. Her career hit a low when she was dropped from India’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme and the national team. However, she didn’t let these setbacks deter her. Shortly after giving birth, Kumari resumed training, determined to reinvent herself and reclaim her spot in the international archery arena.

India Olympics Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

