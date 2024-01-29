India's Sports Ministry Sanctions Overseas Training for Elite Athletes

In a significant boost to India's sporting prowess, the Sports Ministry has sanctioned overseas training programs for a host of elite athletes, aimed at enhancing their performance in international competitions. The announcement marks a significant investment in the country's sporting future, with the government's eyes firmly set on making a mark at the world stage.

Training for Excellence

Among those given the green light for training abroad are long-distance runners Avinash Sable and Parul Choudhary. They will head to a high-altitude center in Colorado Springs, under the tutelage of coach Scott Simmons. The high-altitude training is expected to improve their stamina and endurance, key components of long-distance running.

Wrestling Talent to Train Abroad

Wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor have also been granted approval to train in Japan and the USA, respectively. Anshu Malik, a silver medallist at the world championship, will train at Yokohama's Nippon Sports Science University, a breeding ground for top Japanese wrestlers. Simultaneously, Sarita Mor is set to join the United States Olympic/Paralympic Training Center, a hub for many elite wrestlers, including Olympic medallists.

Table Tennis Prodigy Heads to Osaka

Adding to the list is up-and-coming table tennis player Payas Jain. He will train under coach Qiu Jian in Osaka, Japan. This training stint will offer him an opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business, and compete against some of the most skilled athletes in the sport.

All expenses for these training stints, including airfare, accommodation, and other related costs, will be borne by the ministry under the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS). The scheme is a significant part of India's strategy to prepare its athletes for the grandest stage in sports.

Moreover, the ministry has approved the procurement of equipment for Indian para-archers Sheetal Devi, Sarita, and Rakesh Kumar, which includes compound bows, arrows, sight scales, and more. This move signifies the government's commitment to supporting athletes across all sporting disciplines and abilities.

In conclusion, by sanctioning these training programs, the Sports Ministry is sending a clear message: India is investing in its athletes, and the nation has high hopes for their success on the international stage. It's a testament to the country's growing emphasis on sports, and a clear indication that India is ready to compete with the best in the world.