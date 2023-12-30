en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India’s Historic Achievement at Hangzhou Asian Games: Surpassing 100-Medal Mark

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:11 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:07 am EST
India’s Historic Achievement at Hangzhou Asian Games: Surpassing 100-Medal Mark

India’s representation in global sports has taken a monumental leap forward, as evidenced by the country’s unprecedented achievement at the Hangzhou Asian Games. For the first time, India crossed the pivotal 100-medal mark at the Asiad, securing a total of 107 medals. This impressive haul featured 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze, a testament to the hard work, dedication, and sheer athletic prowess of India’s sportsmen and women.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Sees Net Buying by Foreign and Domestic Institutional Investors)

Breaking Records and Setting Trends

Indian athletes have been on an impressive trajectory, achieving their best medal tally in the Olympics at the Tokyo Games, and now, setting a new milestone in the Asian Games. This upward trend is a beacon of hope for the country’s potential in future international competitions. The record-breaking performance in Hangzhou not only underscores a significant achievement for Indian athletics but also provides a solid foundation for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games.

Supporting Sports Development

Support for sports in India has seen a marked increase, with the sports sector receiving its highest-ever budget allocation in the new FY 2023-24 Union Budget. Initiatives like Khelo India received a whopping Rs 1045 Cr in funding, enabling more athletes to train and prepare for international competitions. Moreover, the emergence of professional sports leagues, such as the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK), backed by international funding, and the Yuva Kabaddi Series, have played a pivotal role in the development of sports at the grassroots level.

(Read Also: RBI Extends Payment Infrastructure Development Fund Scheme: A Boost for Digital Transformation)

A Year of Triumphs and Heartbreaks

India’s sports-centric year has been filled with historic moments, triumphs, and poignant heartbreaks. The 19th Asian Games saw Indian athletes clinically clinching a staggering 107 medals. The ICC Cricket ODI World Cup was an emotional rollercoaster, with India reaching the final but losing to Australia. Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa made his mark by becoming the youngest player to reach the FIDE World Cup final at the tender age of 18. Meanwhile, Indian wrestler Sakshee Malikkh quit wrestling following a protest, a poignant moment in the country’s sporting narrative.

As India reflects on a year filled with remarkable achievements and prepares for an Olympic year, the successful outcome at the Hangzhou Asian Games serves as a strong impetus. It stands as a harbinger of heightened competitiveness and possibly more triumphs for India in the realm of global sports.

Read More

0
India Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oppo Reno 11 Series Poised for Imminent Launch in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Climate Change Brews a Crisis in Assam's Tea Estates

By Rafia Tasleem

Rashmika Mandanna: Basking in the Joy of Achievement and Gratitude

By BNN Correspondents

India's Stamp Duty Collections Reach Decade High: A Sign of Robust Real Estate Growth?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mumbai Property Market Sees Record Surge in Sales: Sign of Robust Reco ...
@Economy · 11 mins
Mumbai Property Market Sees Record Surge in Sales: Sign of Robust Reco ...
heart comment 0
Karnataka Headmistress Faces Suspension Over Alleged Misconduct During School Excursion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Karnataka Headmistress Faces Suspension Over Alleged Misconduct During School Excursion
Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan Embark on a New Year Journey

By Dil Bar Irshad

Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan Embark on a New Year Journey
Ayodhya Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Railway Station: A Milestone in Modernizing India’s Travel Infrastructure

By Rafia Tasleem

Ayodhya Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Railway Station: A Milestone in Modernizing India's Travel Infrastructure
Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inaugurated in Ayodhya by PM Modi: A Tribute to the Music Icon’s Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inaugurated in Ayodhya by PM Modi: A Tribute to the Music Icon's Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
5 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
5 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
8 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
12 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
13 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
13 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
13 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
15 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
16 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
13 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app