India’s First Golf Coach to Receive Dronacharya Award: A Tribute to Jesse Grewal’s Influence on Indian Golf

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
India's First Golf Coach to Receive Dronacharya Award: A Tribute to Jesse Grewal's Influence on Indian Golf

In an unprecedented moment for Indian golf, Jaskirat Singh Grewal, professionally known as Jesse Grewal, has been distinguished with the esteemed Dronacharya Award. The honor was bestowed upon him by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Grewal’s recognition, a first for any golf coach in the country, highlights his exceptional contributions to Indian golf over a career spanning more than three decades.

Exceptional Contributions to Indian Golf

Regarded as an icon in the realm of golf coaching, Jesse Grewal’s influence extends beyond the greens of the golf course. His legacy is reflected in the talents he has nurtured, including international golfers such as Shubhankar Sharma, Karandeep Kochhar, Aadil Bedi, Amandeep Drall, Irina Brar, Yuvraj Sandhu, Angad Cheema, and Abhijit Chadha. His coaching prowess has also shone through in the careers of rising stars Nihaal Cheema and Ojaswani Sehrawat.

Leading India on the Global Golf Stage

Notably, Grewal was the coach of the Indian golf team during the 2023 Asian Games, where Aditi Ashok clinched a silver medal. His strategic guidance also led the Indian men’s golf team in the 2008 and 2012 Eisenhower Trophy tournaments, further underscoring his massive influence on India’s global golf standing.

Other Noteworthy Achievements in Indian Sports

While Grewal’s recognition is a significant achievement for the sport of golf, another noteworthy moment came with the awarding of the Arjuna Award to Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, a student of Chandigarh University and captain of the Indian kabaddi team. Under Sehrawat’s leadership, the Indian kabaddi team brought home a gold medal from the Asian Games 2023, marking a significant victory after an eight-year gap.

With the honoring of such talents, the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023 has once again underlined India’s growing prowess in sports beyond cricket, and the role of dedicated coaches like Jesse Grewal in this evolution cannot be overstated.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

