India's College Rivals Esports Finale Awards INR 50 Lakhs, Crowns Champions Across Six Titles

India witnessed an unprecedented event in the realm of Esports as College Rivals, the nation's largest talent hunt for gamers, concluded its grand finale. This landmark event, a collaborative effort by Ampverse and DMI Finance, not only provided a platform for emerging talents but also offered a hefty prize pool of INR 50 lakhs, shared among winners across six gaming titles. The grand finale, held amidst much fanfare, saw participation from 28 finalists, drawing an audience of over 5,000 esports enthusiasts.

Unveiling the Champions

In the fiercely competitive battleground of BGMI, Divyansh Vashisht from Delhi School of Professional Studies, Palampur, emerged as the champion, clinching the top prize of INR 4 lakh. His victory over Sahil Nagpal was a testament to his skill and determination. Other titles such as Road to Valor, Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, FIFA 23, and Tekken 7 also saw exceptional talents being recognized and rewarded. For instance, Karman Singh Tikka's prowess in FIFA 23 underscored the diverse gaming talent that India harbors, ready to make its mark on international platforms.

Empowering the Gaming Community

The vision behind College Rivals was not merely to discover and reward gaming talent but to foster a sustainable ecosystem for Esports in India. Ashwin Haryani, Country Head of Ampverse, India, highlighted the extensive engagement activities such as campus visits and virtual connects that reached close to one lakh participants. This initiative has set a new benchmark for how talent hunts can significantly contribute to the growth and recognition of Esports at the grassroots level in India.

A New Chapter in Indian Esports

With the successful conclusion of this event, the Indian Esports community stands at the cusp of a new era. The overwhelming response and the talent showcased at the College Rivals finale signal a bright future for Esports in the country. Moreover, the professional contract offered to a BGMI player by Rivals Pro Esports paves the way for more such opportunities, bridging the gap between amateur and professional gaming.

As we reflect on the achievements of College Rivals, it's clear that such platforms are instrumental in elevating Indian Esports to global standards. The dedication, skill, and passion displayed by the participants are indicative of the potential that lies within India's gaming community. This event not only celebrated the spirit of competition but also laid down a pathway for future champions, inspiring many to follow in their footsteps and dream big in the world of Esports.