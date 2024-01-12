en English
Australia

India’s Coach Stimac Anticipates ‘Storm’ in Asian Cup Opener Against Australia

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
India's Coach Stimac Anticipates 'Storm' in Asian Cup Opener Against Australia

India’s national football team coach, Igor Stimac, has issued a warning to his players ahead of their Asian Cup opener against Australia. With a tone of caution, he described the anticipated encounter as ‘a storm is coming.’ Acknowledging Australia’s strengths, he specifically pointed out their physical style of play and their proficiency in set pieces, highlighted by defender Harry Souttar’s impressive goal record.

Stimac’s Strategy: Defence and Fearlessness

Stimac accentuated the need for India to stay compact in defense to prevent Australia from exploiting their strengths, such as delivering crosses from the flanks into the box. With a touch of humor, he noted that one way to avoid Australia’s threat from dead-ball situations is simply not to concede set pieces.

India’s Expansive Football

Despite the formidable opponent, Stimac asserted that India will not shy away from playing their brand of expansive football. This approach, which he has been instilling in the team over his nearly five-year tenure, is a testament to India’s growing confidence on the international stage. He stressed the importance of enjoying the game and indicated that he would accept defeat if it comes as a part of their footballing approach.

Preparation and Expectations

Confident that his players will put forth their full effort on the pitch, the coach’s anticipation of the match is a mix of caution, strategy, and optimistic ambition. The upcoming game is not just about the 90 minutes on the field, but also about the preparation, strategy, and the will to implement it against a challenging opponent like Australia. The storm may be coming, but Stimac and his team seem ready to face it head-on.

Australia India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

