India's Badminton Coach Stresses on Process Over Paris Olympics Fixation

In an era where results often take precedence over process, Pullela Gopichand, India's eminent badminton coach, advocates for a different perspective. Emphasizing the importance of daily efforts and consistent performance, he cautions against a premature fixation on the Paris Olympics qualification. Instead, he believes that the qualification will come naturally, as long as the players continue to deliver their best.

Nurturing a Champion

Reflecting on the successful season of HS Prannoy, Gopichand couldn't help but beam with pride. Prannoy, who has emerged as a strong player in the international circuit, bagged a bronze at both the World Championships and Asian Games. He also secured a title at the Malaysia Masters. His crucial role in India's victories at the Thomas Cup and team events have not only solidified his position in the team but also established him as a reliable player in crunch situations. Praising Prannoy, Gopichand said, "He's our hero. Despite the health challenges, he's shown the mettle to defeat top players."

Transition of Former Players into Coaching

In addition to the players' success, Gopichand also lauded the transition of former players, RMV Gurusaidutt and Parupalli Kashyap, into coaching roles. Their dedicated attention to top players, he believes, is a positive development for Indian badminton and will continue to foster talent in the years to come.

The Rise of a Young Star

Young player Priyanshu Rajawat's recent show at the India Open hasn't gone unnoticed by the seasoned coach. Gopichand commended his performance and sees potential for him to do well if he continues to work on his game and achieves consistency. "He has immense potential," Gopichand said, "If he stays focused and consistent, I see him making a mark."

While the road to Paris Olympics is a significant one, Gopichand stresses the importance of not letting it become the sole focus. His aim remains on pushing the players to achieve more success, to continue improving their game, and to let the results come naturally.