Indianapolis Prepares for the 500 Festival Miler Series

Indianapolis is gearing up to host the 500 Festival Miler Series, presented by OrthoIndy. This series, a prelude to the much-anticipated OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K on May 1, offers three timed running events in the form of races that span 3, 6, and 10 miles. The Miler Series is an inclusive event, welcoming participants from a broad spectrum of ages and varying fitness levels.

Fostering Community Engagement and Fitness

The Miler Series is not simply a collection of races but a conscious effort to inject excitement into running and walking. It provides a structured environment that encourages half-marathon training. Kathleen Messmer, the senior coordinator for Festival 500 public relations, regards the series as an effective vehicle for community engagement and a unique opportunity to savor the charm of downtown Indianapolis.

Enriching the Race Experience

The races, which will commence and conclude at the Fowling Warehouse, offer more than just a running track. They introduce participants to notable city neighborhoods and the scenic Monon Trail. To ensure the comfort of the participants, hydration stations will be strategically placed along the routes. Elements of fun, such as in-course entertainment and mile markers, are thoughtfully included. Post-race refreshments will be available as well, making the experience wholesome and enjoyable. Further enhancing the post-race experience, free Fowling play and entertainment are a part of the package.

Registration and Other Community Events

Enthusiasts can register for the full series or opt for individual races. The 3-Miler is scheduled for February 10, the 6-Miler for March 9, and the 10-Miler for April 10. Online registration will be open until February 4. For those preferring to register in person, the option is available on the day of the 3-Miler race for a fee of $85. This fee includes a T-shirt and a medal. Registration for individual races is also possible, with rates oscillating between $25 and $40. In addition to the Miler Series, the Westfield community has a vibrant calendar of events. This includes a town hall meeting, the establishment of a parks department board, the inception of a girls' club rugby team, and a plethora of events lined up for February 2024, such as a Women's Wellness event and a high school show choir invitational.