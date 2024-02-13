Indianapolis NBA All-Star Weekend: Combating Human Trafficking

Indianapolis braces for NBA All-Star weekend, with a call for vigilance from Attorney General Todd Rokita. As over 100,000 sports fans descend upon the city, the risk of human trafficking looms large. With a stern warning, Rokita urges fans to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement.

Advertisment

A Sinister Shadow Over the Court

Human trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprise that can occur through force, fraud, or coercion. Even minors are not spared from this heinous act. The National Human Trafficking Hotline identified 123 trafficking cases in Indiana in 2021, a figure that highlights the severity of the issue.

Large events like the NBA All-Star Game are known to increase the risk of human trafficking due to the influx of out-of-town spectators. The Attorney General emphasizes the importance of being aware of surroundings and reporting any suspicious activities to law enforcement.

Advertisment

Recognizing the Red Flags

Signs of a trafficked person include appearing malnourished, showing signs of physical injuries, avoiding eye contact, and not being in possession of identification documents. Individuals in specific job roles, such as hotel staff, transportation workers, and security personnel, are more likely to come into contact with victims.

In his press release, Rokita highlights the connection between human trafficking and criminal cartels operating out of Mexico. He urges Hoosiers to remain vigilant and do their part in combating this issue.

Advertisment

Combatting the Crisis

Efforts are being made to combat trafficking through programs like the Address Confidentiality Program. This initiative provides a legal substitute address for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking, allowing them to keep their actual address confidential.

If someone suspects that someone is being trafficked, they should immediately call local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. The hotline is available 24/7 and offers services in over 200 languages.

Advertisment

As the NBA All-Star weekend approaches, the city of Indianapolis prepares to host an exciting event. However, it is crucial to remember the sinister shadow that may lurk in the corners. By being vigilant and aware, we can all do our part in combating human trafficking and ensuring the safety of those around us.