Sports

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness

Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay, is currently battling a severe respiratory illness. The news, announced by the team on Tuesday, has sparked widespread concern among the football community and fans of the 64-year-old team owner. Irsay, known for his dynamic presence and prompt public commentary, has been conspicuously absent from public engagements for several weeks, thus igniting speculation about his health.

Health Concerns and Absence

Notably, Irsay’s absence has been particularly felt on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter. The Colts owner, who regularly interacts with fans and football enthusiasts on the platform, has not been active, raising further questions about his well-being. His health issue has also affected his personal passion, forcing him to withdraw from a scheduled concert in Los Angeles with his personal band, the Jim Irsay Band.

Request for Privacy

The Colts, while confirming Irsay’s illness, requested privacy for him and his family during this challenging time. The team declined to provide further details about his health condition, but assured everyone that Irsay is receiving top-notch care. Despite the health setback, the team revealed that Irsay is eager to return to his various engagements once he is able.

Journey of the Colts

As the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, Irsay has been a visible figure in the NFL. His team recently concluded the 2023 season with a loss to the Houston Texans in Week 18. A victory in this game would have secured the Colts a place in the playoffs. Despite this disappointment, Irsay, who has previously spoken about his struggles with health issues and addiction, has remained committed to the team and various charitable acts in the community.

As the football community rallies behind one of its most prominent figures, the Colts and their fans are eagerly waiting for Irsay’s return and recovery.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

