Football

Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy

Chris Ballard, the General Manager of the Indianapolis Colts, has been a subject of scrutiny due to the team’s performance under his tenure. With a record of 54-60-1 and two playoff appearances yielding a 1-2 record, fans have questioned Ballard’s ability to construct a competitive roster.

Ballard’s Team Building Strategy

Entering his eighth season, Ballard has indicated a possible shift in his team-building strategy, blending draft picks with more significant free-agent signings. His philosophy has traditionally emphasized strong play from the offensive and defensive lines. Successful draft picks like Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith, as well as trades for established players like DeForest Buckner, have affirmed this.

Ballard’s eye for talent has also been evident in impactful signings. Players like Samson Ebukam, Gardner Minshew, and Matt Gay have notably contributed to the team’s recent performance.

Quarterback Position and Ballard

However, criticism has been directed towards Ballard’s conservative approach to the quarterback position, especially after Andrew Luck’s retirement. Ballard has mostly opted for semi-proven veterans over drafting a quarterback, until recently with the selection of a new franchise quarterback, Richardson, who, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Transitioning from Rebuilding to Contending

As the Colts transition from a rebuilding phase to a contending status, Ballard recognizes the necessity for veteran leadership acquired through free agency to complement the team’s young talent. The team’s successful run in the 2023 season, under the leadership of Shane Steichen, has ignited hope for the future of the Colts’ offense in 2024.

While the end of the 2023 season left Colts fans and Ballard wanting more, there is an air of optimism as they look forward to the 2024 season with an adjusted roster.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

