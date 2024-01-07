Indianapolis Colts’ Braden Smith Suffers Knee Injury, Return Uncertain

In a significant blow to the Indianapolis Colts, right tackle Braden Smith was forced to exit early from a game against the Houston Texans because of a knee injury. This incident occurred during the third quarter, leaving his participation in the season finale in a cloud of uncertainty. Smith’s departure marked his return to the sidelines after missing previous games due to hip, wrist, and knee injuries.

Braden Smith’s Injury Impact on Colts’ Performance

The Colts’ running game, where Smith has been a pivotal figure, is likely to feel the impact of his absence. His early exit from the game led to rookie tackle Blake Freeland stepping in to fill his shoes. Smith’s condition, visible on the sidelines with his left knee wrapped, has left many speculating about the severity of his injury and the potential repercussions for the Colts.

Uncertainty Surrounds Smith’s Return

Following the knee injury, Smith was labeled as questionable to return. Earlier in the week, he had evaded questions about his injury, leaving fans and team members in the dark about his condition. With the season finale looming, the uncertainty surrounding Smith’s return adds another layer of tension to the Colts’ preparations.

Stepping Up in Smith’s Absence

With Smith’s early exit, the onus fell on rookie tackle Blake Freeland to take over. As the Colts navigate this injury setback, it remains to be seen how well Freeland will uphold the fort in Smith’s absence and whether the team’s performance will be significantly affected.