Sports

Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game

The Indiana University’s men’s basketball team welcomes the return of Xavier Johnson, their sixth-year point guard, for the upcoming Big Ten conference game against Nebraska. Johnson, a key player averaging 10.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, has been sidelined due to a lower-body injury he sustained during a match against Harvard on November 26. His re-entry into the game is seen as a positive move for the Hoosiers as they resume their Big Ten schedule, although how much time he will get on the court remains uncertain.

The Impact of Johnson’s Return

Johnson’s return is anticipated to bring more scoring punch and a proven 3-point shooter back to the game. This will provide a well-rounded offense for Indiana University (IU), reducing reliance on true freshman, Gabe Cupps. Johnson, known for his playmaking ability in the ball-screen game and as IU’s top on-ball perimeter defender, has also been quite productive offensively at the power-5 level, with 21 games of scoring 20 points or more.

Team’s Injury Report

Besides Johnson, the Hoosiers’ injury report also lists center Kel’el Ware and forward Payton Sparks as questionable for this game. Both players’ return would significantly impact the team’s rotation and roles. Ware, a sophomore Oregon transfer, averages 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Sparks had a strong performance in his first start with 10 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. However, freshman guard Jakai Newton is confirmed to be out and may potentially face a redshirt season due to a knee issue.

Upcoming Match against Nebraska

With a 2-0 record, Indiana is set to resume Big Ten play, facing Nebraska. The latter is led by head coach Fred Hoiberg and boasts three players averaging over 13 points per game. Indiana’s performance, including score updates and analysis against Nebraska, can be followed through local coverage. The Hoosiers have won seven in a row against Nebraska, and the Cornhuskers are listed as an 8.4 point favorite in the upcoming game. The match is scheduled for 9:00 ET on BTN.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

