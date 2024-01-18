Indiana University Football 2024: A Season of Challenges and Opportunities

Indiana University’s football schedule for 2024 under the leadership of new head coach Curt Cignetti is a blend of challenges and opportunities. The schedule is perceived as moderately favourable with only four games scheduled away, allowing the Hoosiers to enjoy ample rest between these matches.

Notable Matchups

The Hoosiers are set to face an early away game against UCLA, which is perceived as a daunting task. Towards the end of the season, they have a challenging back-to-back set against Michigan and Ohio State. Despite these hurdles, the Hoosiers have the advantage of playing a significant number of home games, which could potentially tilt the scale in their favor.

Big Ten Conference Play

In the Big Ten Conference play, Indiana is not projected to be favored until their final regular season game against Purdue. This trend could test the resilience of the squad and determine the success of their season.

Non-Conference Schedule

The non-conference schedule is relatively less demanding, with games lined up against FIU, Western Illinois, and Charlotte. These matchups could offer the Hoosiers a chance to build momentum and gain confidence, which are crucial for a successful season.

Luckily for Indiana, they won’t face several strong Big Ten teams such as Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, USC, and Wisconsin. This presents an opportunity for the Hoosiers to capitalize on their games and aim for six victories, which could be enough to consider the season a step in the right direction for the program.