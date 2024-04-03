Indiana State Triumphs Over Utah 100-90, Eyes NIT Championship Against Seton Hall

Top-seeded Indiana State leveraged a dominant late-game performance to overcome Utah with a score of 100-90, advancing to the NIT championship game set for 2024. The Sycamores, led by standout performances from Ryan Conwell and Robbie Avila, capitalized on a home-state advantage in Indianapolis, drawing closer to tying the 1978-79 team's record for single-season victories.

Explosive Offense Fuels Victory

Indiana State's offensive machinery was in full swing, with Conwell matching his career high of 27 points and Avila contributing a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. The team's strategic play and sharpshooting were pivotal, as they pulled away with a decisive 10-2 run in the second half, establishing a commanding lead that Utah could not recuperate from.

Utah's Valiant Effort Falls Short

Despite a career-high 28 points from Utah's Deivon Smith and a commendable team effort that saw the Utes making 17 3-pointers, it wasn't enough to stave off Indiana State's surge. The Utes' spirited comeback, led by Smith's perfect 6 of 6 from beyond the arc, momentarily gave them the lead, showcasing the competitive spirit of the last Pac-12 team in the league's farewell season.

Looking Ahead to the Championship

As Indiana State prepares to face top-seeded Seton Hall in the championship game, anticipation builds around the potential for the Sycamores to equal the school record for victories set by the legendary 1978-79 team. With a balanced attack and five players averaging double figures in scoring, Indiana State's quest for the title is within grasp, promising a thrilling conclusion to the NIT tournament.