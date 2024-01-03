Indiana Pacers Partner with Spokenote for Innovative Jersey Sponsorship

In an unprecedented move, the Indiana Pacers announced a trailblazing sponsorship deal with Fishers-based tech startup, Spokenote. The partnership ushers in a first-of-its-kind advertisement patch, bearing a striking resemblance to a QR code, to be featured on the Pacers’ jerseys. The innovative feature, set to debut during the Pacers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks, is expected to redefine fan engagement and interaction.

Spokenote QR Code: A Gateway to Exclusive Content

The Spokenote QR code-like patch will be prominently placed on the front left shoulder of both regular and postseason jerseys. The Spokenote technology allows users to attach videos to a specific code. The code can then be linked to physical items via a Spokenote sticker, leading to a unique digital landing page, thus establishing a new realm of interaction with fans. The QR code-like patch is not merely an aesthetic addition; it is a portal to exclusive Pacers content, including never-before-seen material.

Pioneering Technology Meets Sports

The novel jersey feature is aimed at enhancing fan experience by leveraging state-of-the-art technology to connect with the audience. With this pioneering initiative, the Pacers have become the first major professional franchise in the United States to feature a QR code-like patch on their jerseys. It’s a clear testament to their commitment to innovating fan engagement and their readiness to embrace technology. The partnership with Spokenote, a local enterprise, also underscores the Pacers’ commitment to fostering local talent and innovation.

A Partnership of Potential

Executives from Pacers Sports & Entertainment expressed their excitement over the collaboration, citing the potential to engage fans in novel ways. The partnership with Spokenote, they believe, is more than just a sponsorship deal—it’s an opportunity to redefine the fan experience. John Wechsler, the founder and CEO of Spokenote, reciprocated the enthusiasm. A lifelong Pacers fan, Wechsler sees the partnership as a fresh avenue to interact with fans, exploring uncharted possibilities in the intersection of sports and technology.