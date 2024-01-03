en English
Sports

Indiana Pacers Partner with Spokenote for Innovative Jersey Sponsorship

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Indiana Pacers Partner with Spokenote for Innovative Jersey Sponsorship

In an unprecedented move, the Indiana Pacers announced a trailblazing sponsorship deal with Fishers-based tech startup, Spokenote. The partnership ushers in a first-of-its-kind advertisement patch, bearing a striking resemblance to a QR code, to be featured on the Pacers’ jerseys. The innovative feature, set to debut during the Pacers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks, is expected to redefine fan engagement and interaction.

Spokenote QR Code: A Gateway to Exclusive Content

The Spokenote QR code-like patch will be prominently placed on the front left shoulder of both regular and postseason jerseys. The Spokenote technology allows users to attach videos to a specific code. The code can then be linked to physical items via a Spokenote sticker, leading to a unique digital landing page, thus establishing a new realm of interaction with fans. The QR code-like patch is not merely an aesthetic addition; it is a portal to exclusive Pacers content, including never-before-seen material.

Pioneering Technology Meets Sports

The novel jersey feature is aimed at enhancing fan experience by leveraging state-of-the-art technology to connect with the audience. With this pioneering initiative, the Pacers have become the first major professional franchise in the United States to feature a QR code-like patch on their jerseys. It’s a clear testament to their commitment to innovating fan engagement and their readiness to embrace technology. The partnership with Spokenote, a local enterprise, also underscores the Pacers’ commitment to fostering local talent and innovation.

A Partnership of Potential

Executives from Pacers Sports & Entertainment expressed their excitement over the collaboration, citing the potential to engage fans in novel ways. The partnership with Spokenote, they believe, is more than just a sponsorship deal—it’s an opportunity to redefine the fan experience. John Wechsler, the founder and CEO of Spokenote, reciprocated the enthusiasm. A lifelong Pacers fan, Wechsler sees the partnership as a fresh avenue to interact with fans, exploring uncharted possibilities in the intersection of sports and technology.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

