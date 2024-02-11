Indiana High School Football Embraces Change: A Bold Proposal and Warsaw's Move to Class 5A

When the 1992 comedy "Wayne's World" hit theaters, its titular characters famously lamented the inevitability of change. "It's like a new car," Wayne said. "It smells different. It feels different. That's the problem." But as Indiana high school football hurtles toward a potential shift in its tournament structure, a growing chorus of coaches is embracing the idea that a new car might just be the upgrade the sport needs.
A Bold Proposal for Indiana High School Football
The Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) is pushing for a two-year pilot program to seed the Class 6A high school football tournament. The proposal, which involves seeding the top two teams in each sectional and ranking teams from 1 to 16 based on the Sagarin rating, has garnered support from roughly 80% of Class 6A coaches.
The aim of the proposal is to make the regular season more interesting and reduce the margin of victory in the state finals games, which stood at 25.8 points in 2019. By seeding teams, the IFCA hopes to create more competitive games and generate excitement among fans, players, and coaches alike.
While some coaches are against the proposal, the IFCA is hopeful that the trial run will prove successful. Starting with just Class 6A, they believe, will help build momentum and demonstrate the benefits of seeding the tournament.
Change on the Horizon: Warsaw's Move to Class 5A
In the world of Indiana high school football, change is indeed in the air. According to recent Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) enrollment data, Warsaw Community High School is projected to move up to Class 5A for the 2024 football season.
With an enrollment figure of 2,108, Warsaw stands at 33rd among IHSAA member schools. The shift in classes won't just affect Warsaw, though. Enrollment numbers for Goshen and Concord have also increased significantly, signaling potential shakeups in the state's football landscape.
Bracing for Impact: The Ripple Effect of Change
The ripple effect of Warsaw's move to Class 5A will be felt across the state, particularly in Class 4A. Chatard will move up from 3A, and Mishawaka will join from 5A. The Tigers, along with Snider and Cathedral, will round out the Class 5A roster, thanks to their Tournament Success Factor (TSF) points.
Sectional alignments for Class 5A will see familiar faces and potential revenge games. The South Sectionals, for instance, will have full revenge game opportunities. And for East Central, the two-time state champion in Class 4A, a regional title in Sectionals 15 and 16 might just be the ticket to jumping to Class 6A.
As the state's football coaches and fans brace for these changes, they're also considering the potential benefits of seeding the tournament. While the idea may be met with some resistance, proponents argue that it could make the regular season more engaging and create more competitive matchups in the postseason.
And as the old adage goes, change is the only constant in life. For Indiana high school football, embracing that change might just be the key to a brighter, more exciting future.
The IFCA's pilot program to seed the Class 6A high school football tournament could be the first step in a larger shift for the sport. With support from roughly 80% of Class 6A coaches and the potential to make the regular season more interesting, the proposal has garnered significant momentum.
As Warsaw Community High School prepares to move up to Class 5A for the 2024 football season, the ripple effect will be felt across Indiana's high school football landscape. Shakeups in Class 4A, new sectional alignments, and potential revenge games all point to an exciting new era for the sport.
While some coaches may be hesitant to embrace change, the IFCA remains hopeful that the pilot program will demonstrate the benefits of seeding the tournament. By creating more competitive games and generating excitement among fans, players, and coaches, the proposal could usher in a new era of Indiana high school football.