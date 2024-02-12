Indian Women's Hockey Team Suffers Narrow Defeat to China in FIH Pro League

ROURKELA: In a closely contested match at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, the Indian women's hockey team faced another setback in the FIH Pro League, losing 1-2 to China on Monday.

India's promising start

The Indian team began the game on a positive note, with Sangita Kumari scoring a field goal in the 7th minute, putting them in the lead. Her brilliant deflection off a pass from Vandana Katariya showcased the team's determination and skill.

China's resilient comeback

However, the Chinese side was quick to respond. Gu Bingfeng converted a penalty corner in the 14th minute, leveling the score at 1-1. The first quarter ended with the teams locked in a tight contest.

The second and third quarters saw both teams vying for dominance, but neither managed to find the back of the net. The Indian defense demonstrated resilience, thwarting China's attempts to take the lead.

The deciding moment

The deadlock was finally broken in the 53rd minute when China was awarded a penalty stroke. Once again, it was Gu Bingfeng who stepped up to take it, securing China's victory with his second goal of the match.

India had their chances, earning five penalty corners compared to China's four. However, they failed to convert any of them, a recurring issue that has plagued their performance in the tournament.

This loss extends India's disappointing run in the FIH Pro League, having previously lost to China by the same 1-2 scoreline on February 3 in Bhubaneswar. Despite their valiant efforts, the Indian women's hockey team faces significant challenges as they strive to make their mark on the international stage.

As the team looks to regroup and analyze their performance, they will prepare for their upcoming fixtures in the FIH Pro League, hoping to bounce back stronger and turn the tide in their favor.

