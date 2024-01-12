en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Women’s Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Indian Women’s Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges

A Battle of Strategy and Skill

The Indian women’s hockey team is gearing up for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, aiming to secure a ticket to the Paris Olympics. A critical area of focus for the team is their strategy for penalty corners—an aspect of the game that has seen fluctuating performance levels in recent times.

Rollercoaster Performance

The team’s performance in penalty corners has oscillated between disappointment and triumph. Their performance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou left much to be desired. However, they bounced back at the Asian Champions Trophy, held the previous year in Ranchi, scoring eight goals from penalty corners. A beacon of hope has been 20-year-old player Deepika, whose impressive performance has caught the eye of coach Janneke Schopman.

Overcoming Setbacks

Despite the setback of veteran striker Vandana Katariya’s injury, the team is focusing on improving their penalty conversion rate, a long-standing problem area. To address this, the dragflickers have taken lessons from former India stalwart Rupinderpal Singh. In Vandana’s absence, players like Lalresiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, and Baljeet are expected to step up their game.

The defense will be managed by Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, and Monika. The midfield will feature players such as Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, and Beauty Dungdung.

Eye on the Prize

As the team faces tough competition from teams like Germany, New Zealand, Japan, and the United States, their upcoming matches in the Olympic Qualifiers will be crucial. Under the guidance of Janneke Schopman, the team aims to showcase their strengths, overcome challenges, and secure a spot in the Paris Olympics.

The Indian women’s hockey team’s journey is one of determination, resilience, and the pursuit of Olympic qualification. As they navigate the upcoming challenges, they are poised to embody the spirit of perseverance and athletic excellence.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Tragedy in Surat's Mahuva: Newborn Girl Killed by Stray Dogs After Abandonment
In a heartrending incident that unfolded on a regular Wednesday, a newborn girl’s life was brutally cut short by stray dogs in Surat’s Mahuva. The unfortunate event took place after the infant was heartlessly abandoned on the roadside, only to be discovered by local resident Sanjay Patel. Unexpected Discovery Sanjay Patel, a resident of Umra
Tragedy in Surat's Mahuva: Newborn Girl Killed by Stray Dogs After Abandonment
Fortune American Companies Engage in Roundtable with Gujarat CM at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
45 mins ago
Fortune American Companies Engage in Roundtable with Gujarat CM at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
TCS Discusses Q3 Results, Strategies for Margin Resilience
46 mins ago
TCS Discusses Q3 Results, Strategies for Margin Resilience
Nitin Gadkari Outlines Ambitious Vision for India's Automobile Industry
8 mins ago
Nitin Gadkari Outlines Ambitious Vision for India's Automobile Industry
PM Modi Stresses Cultural Importance of Maharashtra at 27th National Youth Festival
23 mins ago
PM Modi Stresses Cultural Importance of Maharashtra at 27th National Youth Festival
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
44 mins ago
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
Latest Headlines
World News
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
17 seconds
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
26 seconds
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
34 seconds
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
45 seconds
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
47 seconds
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
59 seconds
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population
1 min
Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
1 min
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Yency Almonte and Michael Busch to Chicago Cubs
1 min
Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Yency Almonte and Michael Busch to Chicago Cubs
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
52 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app