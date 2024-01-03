en English
Cricket

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Faces 3-0 Series Whitewash Against Australia

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
On a sunny day at the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian women’s cricket team faced a bitter defeat, a stark contrast to their recent Test win. The third one-day international (ODI) match against Australia culminated in a devastating 190-run loss, marking one of India’s most significant defeats in the format. This loss also sealed a 3-0 series sweep for the Australians, their third consecutive whitewash on Indian soil.

Unraveling the Whitewash

Australia’s dominating victory was led by a career-best performance from Phoebe Litchfield, who scored a remarkable 119 runs. Alyssa Healy, with 82 runs, helped Australia reach their highest total against India. The Indian team, in response, crumbled at 148. Five Australian bowlers shared the spoils, with Georgia Wareham taking three wickets. This victory marked Australia’s ninth win from nine bilateral ODI series against India, and their sixth sweep.

The Downfall

Several factors contributed to India’s disappointing performance. A significant blip was the dropping of ten catches during the series, pointing to a lapse in fielding standards. Key players like Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur failed to make a significant contribution with the bat. The team was also hindered by the lack of a strong power-hitter in the lower batting order, affecting their ability to finish innings with a high run rate.

Looking Forward

Despite this setback, the Indian women’s cricket team has the potential to bounce back. The team’s performance in the recent Test matches has shown their capabilities. They need to address their weaknesses, especially in fielding and the batting order. The team’s management will have to strategize and ensure that they are in top form for their upcoming matches. The defeat, while disappointing, provides valuable lessons that can contribute to the team’s future success.

Cricket India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

