en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Indian Wells Tournament Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2023 Edition

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Indian Wells Tournament Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2023 Edition

The BNP Paribas Open, popularly known as the Indian Wells tournament, has unveiled a record-setting prize money pool of US$19 million for its 2023 edition, marking a noteworthy increase of over US$1.4 million from the previous year. The augmentation primarily supports singles players, from those qualifying to second-round participants.

Raising the Stakes

Steve Christian, the CEO of the BNP Paribas Open, underscored the tournament’s dedication to enhancing the experience for all involved parties—not only with the increased prize money, but also with improved scheduling, amenities, and facilities. The Indian Wells Tennis Garden, a luxurious venue owned by billionaire Larry Ellison, will host the esteemed event. The tournament, which takes place in March, has been consecutively voted the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year for nine years by the players themselves.

A Day of Intense Quarterfinals

Adding to the anticipation, the tournament will host an all-quarterfinal day on March 14, showcasing all eight quarterfinal matches. This scheduling alteration is a first for the tournament, promising a day of gripping tennis for fans and players alike. The tournament’s reputation for magnetizing a massive fanbase is well-established; the previous edition attracted over 450,000 fans.

Looking Forward to the 2023 Edition

The 2023 edition of the Indian Wells tournament is scheduled to unfold from March 6-17. Tennis enthusiasts will keenly watch the defending champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina, as they aim to protect their titles amidst the high stakes. The BNP Paribas Open continues its legacy of delivering both top-tier competition and exceptional experiences, reinforcing its position as one of the premier events in the tennis calendar.

0
Sports Tennis United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
In a nail-biting display of skill and determination, a high school hockey match at the Secaucus Ice Rink unfolded an unexpected turn of events. Paul VI-Camden Catholic and St. Peter’s Prep were locked in combat, their rivalry palpable. The game, initially balanced at 1-1 by the end of the second period, saw Paul VI-Camden Catholic
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
13 mins ago
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
14 mins ago
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
3 mins ago
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
8 mins ago
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
13 mins ago
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
Latest Headlines
World News
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
2 mins
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for 2025 Elections: A Strategic Approach
2 mins
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for 2025 Elections: A Strategic Approach
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
3 mins
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
Vietnamese PM to Attend WEF and Make Official Visits to Hungary and Romania
3 mins
Vietnamese PM to Attend WEF and Make Official Visits to Hungary and Romania
Guyana's Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials
3 mins
Guyana's Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials
Trump Takes Stand in Press Conference Amid Civil Fraud Trial
3 mins
Trump Takes Stand in Press Conference Amid Civil Fraud Trial
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
4 mins
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment
4 mins
FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
4 mins
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app