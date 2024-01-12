Indian Wells Tournament Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2023 Edition

The BNP Paribas Open, popularly known as the Indian Wells tournament, has unveiled a record-setting prize money pool of US$19 million for its 2023 edition, marking a noteworthy increase of over US$1.4 million from the previous year. The augmentation primarily supports singles players, from those qualifying to second-round participants.

Raising the Stakes

Steve Christian, the CEO of the BNP Paribas Open, underscored the tournament’s dedication to enhancing the experience for all involved parties—not only with the increased prize money, but also with improved scheduling, amenities, and facilities. The Indian Wells Tennis Garden, a luxurious venue owned by billionaire Larry Ellison, will host the esteemed event. The tournament, which takes place in March, has been consecutively voted the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year for nine years by the players themselves.

A Day of Intense Quarterfinals

Adding to the anticipation, the tournament will host an all-quarterfinal day on March 14, showcasing all eight quarterfinal matches. This scheduling alteration is a first for the tournament, promising a day of gripping tennis for fans and players alike. The tournament’s reputation for magnetizing a massive fanbase is well-established; the previous edition attracted over 450,000 fans.

Looking Forward to the 2023 Edition

The 2023 edition of the Indian Wells tournament is scheduled to unfold from March 6-17. Tennis enthusiasts will keenly watch the defending champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina, as they aim to protect their titles amidst the high stakes. The BNP Paribas Open continues its legacy of delivering both top-tier competition and exceptional experiences, reinforcing its position as one of the premier events in the tennis calendar.