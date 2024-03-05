Indian Wells Open 2024: Global Broadcast and Streaming Guide for Tennis Fans

The Indian Wells Open 2024, one of the most anticipated events in the tennis calendar, is set to capture the attention of sports enthusiasts worldwide. With a lineup that includes both men's and women's matches, the tournament promises high-octane action and unforgettable moments. This guide provides a comprehensive overview of where and how fans can catch every serve and volley, irrespective of their location.

Men's Matches Telecast and Streaming Options

For fans in India and its neighboring countries, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Afghanistan, Sony/MSM will be the go-to channel for live telecasts of all men's matches. In the United States, TC Plus takes the mantle, ensuring American fans do not miss out on the action. Canadian enthusiasts can tune into TSN, while beIN Sports serves the Australian audience. Across the Atlantic, Sky Sports will broadcast the event in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with Sky Italia and Telefonica catering to viewers in Italy and Spain, respectively. French fans can enjoy the matches on Eurosport, and ESPN will broadcast the event in Central and South America. For fans who prefer streaming, Tennis TV offers a comprehensive live streaming service.

Women's Matches Coverage

The women's event will not lag in broadcast quality and reach. In India, the Tennis Channel will telecast the women's matches, offering comprehensive coverage. In the USA, TC Plus continues its broad coverage, matching the men's telecast. Canadian fans can rely on TSN for their fix of women's tennis action. beIN sports will be the channel of choice for viewers in Australia and France, ensuring that fans do not miss a single game. The United Kingdom and Ireland will once again turn to Sky Sports for live action, while TVE in Spain and TVNZ in New Zealand cater to their respective national audiences, ensuring widespread access to the tournament.

Extended Coverage and Accessibility

With the tournament kicking off on Wednesday, 6th March 2024, and running until the men's final on Sunday, 17th March 2024, fans have numerous options to follow their favorite players through every round. The tournament's global broadcast and streaming arrangements ensure that no fan is left out, regardless of geographical location. Besides the dedicated sports channels and streaming services, platforms like FuboTV and the Sky Go app for Sky Sports customers provide additional avenues for fans to catch the live action. Moreover, the tournament's availability on NOW without a contract offers flexibility for viewers.

As the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California prepares to host this illustrious event, its show court, capable of holding up to 16,100 spectators, is set to witness tennis history in the making. The global telecast and streaming options reflect the tournament's prestige and the universal appeal of tennis, bringing the action closer to fans around the world. As players battle it out on the courts, the comprehensive coverage ensures that tennis enthusiasts can partake in every moment of this thrilling tournament.