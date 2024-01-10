Indian Shooters Impress at Asia Olympic Qualifiers: Gold for Nancy, Silver for Elavenil

At the Asia Olympic Qualifiers, the Indian contingent demonstrated a strong performance, particularly in the women's 10m air rifle event. The limelight was seized by Nancy, a rising talent and junior world team champion, who bagged the gold medal with an impressive score of 252.8, outshining seven other finalists. Her fellow Indian shooter and Olympian, Elavenil Valarivan, fell just a fraction short, securing a silver medal with a score of 252.7.

Narrow Miss for a Clean Sweep

The prospect of a clean sweep by India was a close call, with the bronze medal barely escaping their grasp. Mehuli Ghosh, another Indian finalist, finished fourth with a score of 210, trailing Shen Yufan of China.

Men's Category: Bronze for India

In the men's 10m air rifle, India's world champion shooter, Rudrankksh Patil, carved a niche for himself by winning a bronze medal with a score of 228.7 in the final round. The top honours went to Ma Sihan of China, who claimed gold with a score of 251.4, and Daehan Choe of Korea, who secured silver. Another Indian finalist, Arjun Babuta, ended up in sixth place. Notably, during the qualifying rounds, Rudrankksh and Babuta had secured their places in the medal round with third and fourth ranks respectively.

Consistent Performance by Nancy

Nancy's performance in the final was marked by her consistency, with no below-par scores recorded. On the other hand, a less-than-perfect 9.7 on Elavenil's 10th shot in the final proved to be a turning point. Earlier, Elavenil had led the qualification round with a score of 633.8, closely followed by Nancy with 632.4 and Mehuli Ghosh with 631.0.